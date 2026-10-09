Ole Miss Needs Trinidad Chambliss More Than Ever After Florida Loss

On Saturday, the No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels will play the Vanderbilt Commodores in Nashville at FirstBank Stadium.

The Commodores are 2-2, coming off losses against Auburn and No. 2 Georgia. The Rebels are 3-1, coming off a bye week following a 52-28 loss to the No. 16 Florida Gators.

In the loss to Florida, quarterback Trinidad Chambliss was one of the few bright spots on an otherwise miserable day for Ole Miss. Chambliss will be the most important player for Ole Miss to rely on if they want to get the season back on track.

Chambliss is the Key to Success the Rest of the Season

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss throws the ball against the Florida Gators during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prior to the loss against Florida, Trinidad Chambliss was the main player keeping Ole Miss from losses. Against Louisville, a game Ole Miss won 41-38, Chambliss put up 396 total yards and four touchdowns in that game.

Chambliss also had 365 total yards and three touchdowns in the 32-24 win over No. 10 LSU. One of those touchdowns was the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter after LSU had clawed back from a 24-6 deficit to tie the game at 24.

Chambliss even had 342 yards and three touchdowns in the loss to Florida; he just couldn't match Florida's 52 points on his own.

After the game, Chambliss said he didn't feel Ole Miss played their best ball, but maintained confidence in the team for the rest of the season.

"I still got the utmost confidence in my team," Chambliss said. "I feel like we can still compete for an SEC championship, in the National Championship, but now we just got to go another week and focus on one game at a time."

That type of leadership is one of Chambliss' traits that the Rebels will need to rally around going forward.

Chambliss has been the heart and soul of the Rebels since he took over for an injured Austin Simmons last season. This year, his importance has been even more prominent thanks to running back Kewan Lacy's injury trouble.

With Lacy returning this week and some of the defensive focus going to him instead of being entirely focused on Chambliss, the Heisman-contending QB could have an avenue open up for him to be more explosive and have an even larger impact on the result of games.

The Rebels have had a tendency to go as far as Trinidad Chambliss has the ability to take them since Chambliss took over as the starting QB. Florida showed the limits of that idea; Chambliss can't do everything on his own.

However, he is the most important player on the Rebels roster, and if the Rebels want to finish the season well and make another run in the College Football Playoff, he's going to have to be the one to carry them there.

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