Ole Miss OC Charlie Weis Jr. Looking To Keep Eye On The Prize Entering 2024 Season
Charlie Weis Jr. has everything in the making for a No. 1-ranked offense at Ole Miss.
Heisman-caliber quarterback? Check.
A pair of standout receivers who could compete for All-American status? Check.
A better offensive line that should keep Jaxson Dart upright? Check that box, too.
So what's the message for the third-year offensive coordinator heading into the halfway point of fall camp? Simple: stay the course.
"The biggest thing for us is just focusing on the process rather than the outcome," Weis said. "Every single practice and rep, it's not about the outcome of the rep, it's about 'did we protect this the way we were supposed to' or 'the receivers running the routes they were supposed to?' Did they run with the detail to it? Did the quarterback run through the progression the way he was supposed to go?
"We want to be the best we can before we get going into the season. It's the process every single day."
Dart, who last season guided the Rebels to an 11-win season, including a Peach Bowl victory over Penn State, is now mastering the offensive identity. Two years ago, he was looking to understand the basics.
There's little left for Dart to learn. Now, it's about embracing the pressure and honing in the elements.
"It's just that growth and evolution of even more understanding what we're trying to do, being able to see the whole picture, be calm and focused in those moments in tempo," Weis said of Dart.
The quarterback can't do it alone. Last season, Dart relied heavily on Tre Harris, Caden Prieskorn and Quinshon Judkins to push downfield and keep the momentum alive. Two of those three will return while Judkins is off on a new venture at Ohio State.
The Rebels should feel content surrounding their ground game after picking up commitment in the transfer portal from Henry Parrish Jr. (Miami) and Radhad Amos (Miami [Ohio]). Ole Miss also returns Ulysses Bentley for one final go-around in Oxford.
"It will be a little different this year," Weis said about that unit. "We're certainly fired up about our running back room, different players and different skillsets as well. Whether it be home run ability, ability in the passing game and do a bunch of things."
The Rebels kick off the regular season at home against FCS Furman on Aug. 31 and 6 p.m. The game will be televised on SEC Network.