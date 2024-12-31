Ole Miss Offensive Assistant Cam Aiken Hired For FCS OC Opening
Cam Aiken is off to his next big journey in the coaching world.
According to the team's website, East Tennessee State has hired the Ole Miss offensive assistant as the team's new offensive coordinator. The Buccaneers are now under the direction of former Charlotte head coach Will Healy.
Aiken has spent the last two seasons on Lane Kiffin's staff as an assistant. As part of the personnel group for the 9-3 Rebels, Aiken helped the offense rank second nationally in total offense per game (521.3 yards per game) and seventh in scoring (37.5 PPG).
During Aiken's two seasons with the Rebels, Ole Miss secured 20 total wins, including its first 11-win season in 2023, capped off with a victory in the Peach Bowl over Penn State.
While relatively young in the coaching ranks, Aiken has experience working at the FBS level as a position coach. Prior to his arrival in Oxford, he spent two seasons at USF as the running backs coach and run game coordinator. In 2022 Aiken coached Brian Battie to a career-best 1,186 yards and eight touchdowns to finish second in rushing in the AAC and log the sixth-best rushing season in USF history.
Battie tied a USF record with five straight 100-yard rushing games to end the 2022 campaign and his seven 100-yard games on the year rank third all-time in a season at USF. With two seasons with Aiken as his position coach, Battie moved into seventh all-time on USF's career rushing charts with 1,842 yards.
Before joining forces with Jeff Scott, Aiken also spent nine seasons under Dabo Swinney at Clemson. He was part of six College Football Playoff runs and a pair of national championships with the Tigers.
Before his second stint with Clemson in 2015, Aiken worked as a graduate assistant at UAB during the 2014 season, where he worked primarily with the Blazers' quarterbacks.
The No. 14 Rebels close out the 2024 season on Jan. 2 against Duke in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla. Kickoff from EverBank Stadium is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN.