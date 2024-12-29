Three Duke Blue Devils to Watch vs. Ole Miss Football in Gator Bowl
The Ole Miss Rebels and Duke Blue Devils are set to take to field on Jan. 2 under the lights in Jacksonville in a battle between two nine-win teams.
The Blue Devils have had a good season in year one under coach Manny Diaz, but the program has been hit by the transfer portal harder than most teams with this year's QB1 Maalik Murphy as well as second-stringer Grayson Loftis both departing the program this month.
The Rebels, on the other hand, look to be nearly at full strength with most of the team's major NFL Draft prospects opting in rather than out. With this being said, let's take a look at three Blue Devils we should watch for in this year's Gator Bowl.
QB -- No. 3 Henry Belin
The sophomore quarterback from the Bronx will be getting his first career start in the game against the Rebels. He has seen limited action this season but has tossed three touchdown passes.
It should be interesting to see if Belin can add a wrinkle to Duke's offensive attack as this his is first real audition for a quarterback battle heading in 2025. He will also have the added difficulty of facing an Ole Miss front seven that features multiple players with NFL futures.
DB -- No. 26 Joshua Pickett
Manny Diaz is a defensive minded head coach, and he has built another scrappy defense at Duke with Joshua Pickett being one of the team's highly-productive cornerbacks. Pickett is a sure tackler and a veteran who has played over 1,000 career college snaps.
The Rebels will need someone to step up at wide receiver with Tre Harris out due to injury. It should help Ole Miss' cause that wideout Jordan Watkins is planning to suit up and go in this Gator Bowl.
DE -- No. 7 Vincent Anthony Jr.
Anthony is a very long and physical presence off the edge, standing at 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds. The Blue Devil edge rusher had five sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss in the regular season, and with the Rebels offensive line being a bit of a weakness of this team, Anthony is a big-time player to keep your eye on.