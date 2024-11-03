What Did Coach Lane Kiffin Say After Ole Miss Football's Win Over Arkansas?
The No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels had their best offensive performance of SEC play on Saturday as they took down the Arkansas Razorbacks 63-31 in Fayetteville, giving Ole Miss just its third win in the city all-time.
Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, wide receiver Jordan Watkins and head coach Lane Kiffin all had noteworthy stats come out of Saturday's game. Dart became the Rebels' all-time leader in total offense, set a new school single game passing yards record (515) and tied the school record for single game passing touchdowns (6).
Watkins' day in receiving was the headliner of the game as he set a new school single game record in receiving touchdowns (5) and yards (254), and Ole Miss' 63 points are the most scored during the Lane Kiffin era against an SEC opponent.
After such an impressive win, what did Lane Kiffin have to say in postgame media availabilities? Let's dive in and look at some of his quotes below.
Head Coach Lane Kiffin
Opening statement...
"This is a little better feeling than four years ago in this room. I had a flashback walking in. That was the seven turnover game with me and Matt Corral in here to tell him we had his back.
"That was a really good performance. Obviously there are two individuals with record-breaking performances, but I thought the team played really well. In the second half, we played some backups and didn't play as well on defense as we'd like, but to close out the first half with the stop and we go down and score a touchdown was big momentum there. That's a really good half against a good football team on the road, 11 a.m. kick.
"Really pleased with a lot of people who did really well to get there. This guy's taken a lot of criticism. Charlie Weis, I thought had a great game plan today. You saw not just guys making plays, but guys wide open. This school's been playing football a long time, and that's the most passing yards ever."
On if he saw this passing performance coming without Tre Harris and Caden Prieskorn...
"I think that's really why I said the player and coaching part. You're playing without the best receiver in the country, and Prieskorn basically can't play. To design the plays, you saw a lot of different types of plays and guys wide open. Just a really good rhythm of the game. I did not see that, no, the 562 yards passing. I couldn't have predicted that.
"Just a really good job by a lot of people. A clean offensive game. That's a lot of yards, and then to have no turnovers and one sack. I told them that I'm excited I see them play like they can play as a team, even without some players. They showed the second half of last week and today how good they can really be."
On Jaxson Dart's performance...
"I thought he was great. I said he played well last week. Guy takes criticism, and I think he plays really well. He's the all-time winningest quarterback here and has the most total yards in the history of the school. He must be doing something right, even before today. Hopefully everybody sees it now, and he's worked really hard to get there. Guy works as hard as anybody all week long."
On if he would view this as a 'complete game' performance in all phases...
"We didn't play very good on defense in the second half and at times in the first half too. The fourth quarter was backups, but I wouldn't say total, complete game. We still did create some havoc on defense. Eight sacks still in a game. We just gave up way too many explosive plays and quarterback scrambles."
On this specific Ole Miss team gaining a historically rare win in Fayetteville...
"I think it's neat how it happened. It's an 11 a.m. kick, it's at a place with two wins in the last 30 years. Not a 'hey, they miss a field goal or we make a field goal at the end and it could go either way.' We've either gotten beat or had one-score wins against them since I've been here, and last time here got beat pretty bad.
"I think it says what we talked about last night with them. 'Stop making the mistakes so you can show the country that you're one of the best teams in the country. You really are when you play well. We're two very normal plays away from being undefeated. It's neat to see them play like this."
On if his mind wandered to Georgia when Ole Miss had a huge lead on Saturday...
"No. Knowing how hard this place has been for Ole Miss to win, and that's a good Arkansas team. I was excited how we were playing, and I wanted to keep playing even better. I wanted to stop them on defense, regardless of what the score was, and Austin go down and score a touchdown. I was not thinking about who we were playing next at all.
"We've got plenty of time to figure that out. I hope our players enjoy this, and I hope our fans enjoy this for a place and a team that's given us a lot of problems. I hope they're happy for a few days."