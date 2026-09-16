Ole Miss Players Have a Message About Lane Kiffin’s Return

The departure of Lane Kiffin from Ole Miss to LSU at the end of the 2025 season has intensified an already fierce rivalry between both programs.

Kiffin's exit has added on to a resume that is already filled with multiple drama-filled exits from other programs throughout his extensive coaching career.

As of Wednesday morning, it was reported that two former Rebels, Devin Harper and Princewill Umanmielen who have now joined LSU were served court orders from Ole Miss.

The added "entertainment" value of the game continues to build and build, but the Ole Miss players continue to emphaszie their sole focus remains on the game Saturday.

Ole Miss players have message for Lane Kiffin ahead of game

Sep 12, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Deuce Alexander (1) runs after a catch during the second quarter against the Charlotte 49ers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The hype around the game Saturday is for obious reasons for all college football fans, but as three Ole Miss players took the podium to meet with the media this week, they all emphasized the importance of staying focused for the task at hand.

Deuce Alexander is off to a hot start as the Rebles number one receiver, accumulating two touchdowns and over 100 yards in the first game agaisnt a ranked Louisville team, Alexander has reaped the benefits of returning to Oxford so far.

The game between Ole Miss and LSU is one that has been marked on the calendar by many players in the locker room, but Alexander returns to the team as a veteran leader, and continues to make sure everyone around him stays focused on the task ahead.

"Yea, most definitely just because of the circumstances, but we're not going to treat it any differently, just another game, another week to go 1-0." Alexander said when asked about the circumstances of the game for him.

Alexander also talked about the feelings and relationships he still has with former teammates, and how he's apporaching those feelings ahead of Saturday.

“The guys that left, there’s no bad blood with them,” Alexander said. “I still love them, still my guys. But at the end of the day, they’re on the other side of the ball, so business has to get taken care of. And after, we can be friends.”

However, this is easier said than done, as the manner of this game has reached a boiling point to where the LSU governor Jeff Landry is ready to roll out all the precautions to keep safety the main priority, and is even hoping for some southern kindness from Ole Miss fans.

"But I'm hoping that we can go there and play in complete Southern hospitality and have a great, great game." Landry said

Kewan Lacy and Will Echoles also spoke on the magnitude of the game, and their relationship with their former coach and former teammates.

Lacy created much conversation during SEC Media Days this season, giving short replies when asked about his former coach, and continues to mark that he has no relationship with Kiffin anymore.



“Really don’t have a relationship with him. Just focused on the season.” Lacy said

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