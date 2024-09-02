Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart Grades Out Top Week 1 QB By PFF
How great was Jaxson Dart's performance against FCS Furman to open the season? One publication believes it was the highlight of Saturday's showcase.
Pro Football Focus graded the Ole Miss passer as the highest-rated quarterback of the week with a 95.7 following a 76-0 win over the Paladins. Dart, a potential Heisman candidate who set the tone within the first 30 minutes, also was named PFF's QB for team of the week, too.
Receiver Tre Harris and cornerback Trey Amons also were named to PFF's Team of the Week for their efforts at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Entering Saturday's contest, Dart had only thrown for over 400 yards in his career, coming in a win over Vanderbilt last season. By halftime, he had surpassed the marker and made SEC history.
Dart finished 22-of-27 through the air for 418 yards and six total touchdowns before Lane Kiffin elected to turn to Austin Simmons. He threw five touchdown passes, including three 40-plus yard scores to Juice Wells, Caden Prieskorn and Harris. He also tacked on 27 rushing yards and a TD on the ground.
Dart became the first SEC quarterback since Joe Burrow in 2019 to throw for over 350 yards in the first half. His 36 accounted points are the second-most in school history for a player. Following his 22-yard touchdown pass to Harris before halftime, Dart hopped into the top five among Ole Miss' quarterbacks in career touchdown passes with 48.
He'll look to surpass Chad Kelly against Middle Tennessee State at home on Saturday while putting up more convincing numbers toward a Heisman campaign.
Harris' day was also impressive, from a receiving standpoint as he tallied eight catches for 179 yards and two scores. Amos' efforts on defense saw him register two tackles (one TFL) and one interception in the win.
Kickoff between the Rebels and Blue Raiders on Saturday is set for 3:15 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on SEC Network.