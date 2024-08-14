Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart Named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Preseason Watch List
Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart earned more preseason recognition on Wednesday as he earned a spot on the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Preseason Watch List.
The watch list features 63 quarterbacks from across the country in college football, 10 of which play for an SEC program. The award is given annually to the top upperclassman quarterback in college football by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, and it takes into account on-field performance as well as "character, citizenship, integrity and those who honor the game."
The award is named for the late Johnny Unitas who suited up for Louisville during his collegiate career before being selected in the ninth round of the 1955 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. The bulk of his professional career (1956-72) would be spent with the Baltimore Colts before concluding his NFL run in 1973 with the San Diego Chargers.
While in college at Louisville from 1951-54, Unitas completed 245 passes for 3,139 yards and 27 touchdowns. He would go on to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of fame in 1979 after a productive NFL career that included a win in Super Bowl V.
As far as Dart is concerned, he is widely considered to be among the top quarterbacks in the country entering the 2024 season. He elected to return to Oxford for another year after helping lead Ole Miss to its first 11-win season in program history in 2023, and he threw for over 3,300 yards and 23 touchdowns across 13 games, posting a completion percentage of 65.1.
Dart has already been named to other preseason watch lists this summer, including ones for the Davey O'Brien Award and the Walter Camp Award. He and the Rebels will open their 2024 season at home against the FCS Furman Paladins on Aug. 31, and kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.