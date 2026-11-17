For the Ole Miss football team, the playoffs were the season's end goal. Ever since Miami knocked them out in the National Semifinal, the team has focused on returning to that stage in 2026.

On Sunday, Oklahoma completely demolished Ole Miss' playoff hopes. The then 6-3 Rebels were hoping to backdoor their way into the playoffs, but their fourth loss promptly ended any possibility of such.

Now, with two regular-season games and a bowl game on the horizon, Ole Miss must change its end goal.

Take it one week at a time

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding speaks during ESPN College GameDay ahead of the Ole Miss-LSU game in The Grove in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With no CFP left to work towards, the Rebels are playing for the player beside them. Ultimately, these players have been building towards the season since last February. Although they can't accomplish the goal they set at towards at the beginning, there is no reason to just quit 3/4s through the season.

An important mindset Ole Miss can adopt, and one I'm sure Pete Golding is preaching, is to take the season one week at a time. This is always a good strategy, but it is especially useful in a late-season situation like this.

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By taking the season one week at a time, every week is the most important week of football in the players' minds. Yes, Ole Miss has human beings on their team, so it will be difficult to achieve full buy-in with that mindset.

Enforcing such an idea, though, is precisely why Pete Golding makes millions of dollars. Golding will have his hands full, but he must get his players to understand why they play the game. A National Championship is the end goal, but you play the games to win. The Rebels have three more opportunities to win on their schedule, and that should be where their sights are set.

Can the season still be considered a success?

This season is not a success.

Ole Miss returned a large portion of their National Semifinal team and, at best, will record eight regular-season wins. If any player, coach, or fan were asked ahead of the season what they would consider a success, 9-3 might just be the minimum.

It is disappointing to not reach preseason goals, but that's still not a reason to give up on the rest of the season.

Three more games give players three more chances to prove their worth heading into a massive off-season. If Ole Miss goes 3-0 in the remaining games, it will show the program can fight through adversity. Rather than rolling over because there is no more prospect of playoff football, Ole Miss should aim to destroy their remaining opponents and show that a few poor performances tainted their season, rather than accepting the label of a disappointing football team.

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