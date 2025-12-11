Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss Reveals Major News Involving Waiver for Next Year

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has had a poetic season in Oxford this fall after leading the Rebels to the College Football Playoff in his first season with the program.

Chambliss, who transferred to Ole Miss from Division II Ferris State in the offseason, has led the 11-1 Rebels to their best regular season all-time and their first College Football Playoff appearance in school history.

He has led a powerful Ole Miss offense that leads the SEC and ranks third nationally in both total offense (498.1 ypg) and passing offense (309.6 yards per game), as well as third in the conference and 11th nationally in scoring (37.3 points per game).

On the year, Chambliss is 218-of-333 (65.5 percent) passing for 3,016 yards, 18 touchdowns and just three interceptions and an efficiency rating of 157.6. Chambliss has been effective on the ground as well, rushing 118 times for 470 yards and six scores – giving him 3,486 yards of total offense.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Since taking over as the starter in Week Three, Chambliss is averaging 348.6 yards of total offense per game – including 300.0 in SEC play alone. His 3,406 yards since Week Three also rank third most nationally in that span behind USF's Byrum Brown (3,584) and Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia (3,445).

Now, he's revealed an update on the waiver process as the Ole Miss Rebels await a decision.

During media availability on Thursday, Chambliss revealed that he's expecting a decision within the next day or two - if not within the week.

"It should be any day now. Within the week."



-Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss on when he should hear if he's awarded an additional year of eligibility. — Brad Logan (@BradLoganCOTE) December 11, 2025

It's a significant development for the SEC Newcomer of the Year and All-SEC quarterback where he's searching for an additional season to play at the collegiate level.

Chambliss ranks among the top SEC signal-callers this season, currently sitting second in yards per completion (13.8; FBS No. 10), yards per attempt (9.1; FBS No. 12) and passing efficiency (157.6; FBS No. 18), while also ranking FBS top-25 in total offense (15th, 290.5 ypg), passing yards (22nd, 3,016) and passing yards per game (24th, 251.3).

Now, all eyes are on of the prized quarterback will get an additional season of college eligibility with his waiver decision set to be revealed within the week.

More Ole Miss News:

Lane Kiffin Reacts to New Offensive Coordinator Being Hired By Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Wins Major Award Amid Breakout Season

ESPN Predicts Outcome of Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave in CFP Showdown

Join the Community: