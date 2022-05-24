Ole Miss Quarterback Jaxson Dart Named Top 20 QB in College Football by 247Sports

One of the newest Ole Miss transfers has been named a top 20 quarterback going into the 2022 college football season.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has not named a starting quarterback yet for the Rebels, but 247Sports thinks one of Kiffin's guys is one of the 20 best quarterbacks in college football.

247Sports recently tweeted out their list of the top 20 quarterbacks in the nation, and listed at No. 19 was Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, one of the big names Kiffin fished out of the transfer portal this offseason.

This was the reasoning behind ranking Dart at No. 19:

19. JAXSON DART, OLE MISS SEC quarterback ranking: No. 7 (out of eight). 2021 statistics: 117 of 189, 1,352 yards, nine touchdowns, five interceptions. 2022 outlook: Here’s a pick with a ton of upside and a floor that could result in second-team duties come September. The truth is, Lane Kiffin is unsold on his quarterback competition coming out of spring practice and insiders have said the same — right now, Jaxson Dart is not where many expected him to be as the head-and-shoulders best option over Luke Altmyer for the Rebels. He performed poorly in the Ole Miss spring game, a result of trying to do too much, Kiffin said. Dart threw for 1,353 yards and nine touchdowns over six games last fall at USC, playing behind Kedon Slovis and eventually moving into the starter's role after his injury. Kiffin's wide open mindset at Ole Miss gives Dart a chance to freelance a bit.

The Ole Miss quarterback competition is between Dart and sophomore quarterback Luke Altmyer.

Altmyer appeared in four games for the Rebels last season, receiving most of his experience in the Sugar Bowl versus the Baylor Bears. Altmyer threw for 192 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions his freshman year.

Dart, on the other hand, transferred from USC after appearing in six games for the Trojans.

Altmyer has more experience in Kiffin's system and performed better during the Ole Miss spring game, but the upside that comes with Dart is undeniable.

Dart is already considered a top-eight SEC quarterback by 247Sports, and he has not even taken a regular-season snap for Ole Miss.

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young was ranked No. 1, followed by Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback K.J. Jefferson at No. 5 and Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker at No. 6.

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler, who transferred from Oklahoma this offseason, is listed at No. 8. Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers is No. 14 and Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis is ranked No. 15.

And, finally, Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson is ranked right behind Dart at No. 20.

247Sports appears to be all-in on the Dart train, as they even gave him the fifth-best odds to win the Heisman Trophy for the 2022 season.

