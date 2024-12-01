Ole Miss RB Ulysses Bentley's 'Positive Attitude' Paid Off With Huge Egg Bowl Showing
Ole Miss Rebels running back Ulysses Bentley IV has not received a ton of opportunities in the backfield this season, but in Friday's Egg Bowl, he stole the show.
Bentley, presumed at worst to be a top-two option in the Rebels' rushing game coming out of fall camp, was not used on offense in a tremendous capacity throughout Ole Miss' first 11 games, including not receiving a single touch in the team's loss to Florida last week. Against Mississippi State, however, he carried the ball 20 times for 136 yards, including an 89-yard rushing score in the first half.
"On that play call, I knew the guard was pulling," Bentley said, "and once I saw that hole and hit it on the inside, I'm fast, and ain't nobody catching me. Once I hit it, I knew I was gone at that point."
Bentley's celebration after the touchdown including the removal of his helmet and a strong show of emotion, something that he said was a sign of thanks given to the Ole Miss community.
"Oxford, man, they've showed me so much love and support," Bentley said, "and when I scored that touchdown, I just felt the need to talk to the crowd a little bit because of all the love they showed."
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has said in previous media availabilities that Bentley has been a model teammate this season, even while not being involved heavily in the offensive schemes. On Friday after the game, Bentley stated that he never questioned the coaching staff on why he wasn't getting more playing time, but he just kept pushing and working for success.
"I just kept a positive attitude throughout this year," Bentley said. "I'm a leader on the team, and we've got a lot of young guys, got a lot of older guys, and a lot of guys go through a lot of things. If you just keep that positive attitude, and when your name is called, be prepared and be ready to go."
Bentley's 89-yard score was a momentum shift in the game, giving Ole Miss a lead in the second quarter that it did not relinquish for the remainder of the game. That moment helped the Rebels claim their second straight Egg Bowl win and fourth in the last five years.
Ole Miss now awaits its postseason fate as it entered the week at No. 14 in the College Football Playoff Rankings. A series of upsets during Saturday's rivalry action, however, have kept a slim hope alive that the Rebels can sneak into the field.
The next installment of the College Football Playoff Top 25 will be released on Tuesday night.