Ole Miss Rebels Add Another Edge Rusher to 2027 Class

The Ole Miss Rebels are putting in the preparations for what should be a very special season in Oxford. In September, head coach Pete Golding will finally get his first taste of regular season college football.

A deep College Football Playoff run this past season means that the expectations have gotten higher for this program. That means Golding and his staff have to bring in elite talent.

While the work is being put in for the 2026 season, the Rebels' coaching staff have been hot on the recruiting trail for 2027. On Sunday, the staff got some great news with another commitment announcement.

Come On Down

BREAKING: Ole Miss lands EDGE Elijah Cox — Randall Joyner beats out Clemson, Georgia Tech, FSU, Mississippi State and Purdue for the Georgia pass rusher 🦈



READ: https://t.co/CWq3Ov8g2t pic.twitter.com/6Rw3NjiunJ — Zach Berry (@Zach_Berry) July 5, 2026

Zach Berry of OMSpirit has reported that 2027 three-star edge Elijah Cox has committed to the Rebels. The Atlanta, Georgia, native is the 110th-best edge in the 2027 class and could be a great piece for Golding's defense in the future.

Cox chose the Rebels over the Clemson Tigers, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Florida State Seminoles, Mississippi State Bulldogs, and the Purdue Boilermakers.

Looking At The 2027 Class

Nov 8, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels cheerleaders run Ole Miss flags across the end zone after a touchdown during the second quarter against The Citadel Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the commitment of Cox, the Rebels currently have the 14th-best recruiting class for 2027 and the 7th-best in the SEC.

The Rebels' 2027 class is currently led by numerous talents from Mississippi. Four-star defensive lineman Mitchell Turner and Ben'Jarvius Shumaker, as well as four-star offensive tackle Antonio Berry, prove that Golding can keep the in-state talent while finding the best players for the program.

Golding has a lot to show the fan base this season. For example, being the leader on the sidelines is going to be something everyone is closely following this fall. Number two will be if the new Rebels head coach can bring in the talent from the recruiting trail and the transfer portal. So far, the new leader of the program is proving he can compete with the other top programs in the SEC.

Head coach Pete Golding speaks at Ole Miss “Meet the Rebels” in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, April 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's still relatively early when it comes to the 2027 class. In the new age of NIL, teams really are uncertain who is going to be on the roster up until they finally enroll. Rebels fans know all about that with the recent saga over Shumaker.

Still, a recruiting win needs to be celebrated. Golding and his staff have once again grabbed a talent that had plenty of suitors. In the end, Cox wants to call Oxford home.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.