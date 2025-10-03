Ole Miss Rebels Bye Week Guide: Texas vs. Florida Headlines SEC Matchups to Watch
No. 4 Ole Miss (5-0, 3-0 SEC) will enjoy an open date on Saturday with the program remaining idle in Week 6 following an unbeaten start to the 2025 season.
Lane Kiffin and Co. head into Saturday's bye with five wins under their belts - including three Southeastern Conference wins over Kentucky, Arkansas and LSU.
Despite the opportunity to hit the recovery tables this week while enjoying an "off day" on Saturday, Kiffin has kept his program dialed in on the expectations moving forward.
"The message is we’ve got a lot of things to work on," Kiffin said this week. "Don’t listen to the outside noise about 5-0 and the ranking and all that.
"We’ve got a lot of things to work on. They’ve responded well. Very physical practices. We didn’t really need the bye, I didn’t feel like. We were in a good rhythm, but it is what it is.
"But I explained to them, the bye isn’t the bye week. That’s the weekend. You don’t play on the weekend. We’ve got to grind and really work. We’ve spent a lot of time not just on Washington State but Georgia. It’s been good."
Kiffin and the Rebels have remained in headlines across the last week after taking down a top-five foe at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Week 5.
From the National Championship conversation to SEC Title Game discussions, Ole Miss is at the forefront as a team to monitor come postseason play.
But football fans will have to wait a week until the Ole Miss program returns to the field.
Which Southeastern Conference matchups headline Week 6 with game day less than 24 hours away?
Week 6 SEC TV Schedule
Kentucky at Georgia, 12 p.m. ET (ABC)
Vanderbilt at Alabama, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC or ESPN)
Texas at Florida, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC or ESPN)
Kent State at Oklahoma, 4:00 p.m. ET (SEC Network)
Mississippi State at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m. ET (SEC Network)
Lane Kiffin's Take: Dynasties Will Be a Challenge to Create in Modern Era
"That’s just a situation of NIL and portal. In my opinion, I don’t think you’re going to see these loaded SEC … the ‘Bama run, the Georgia run. I don’t think that’s happening again under the current system.
"You can’t keep that many great players on a roster because they’re not playing and they transfer. Not only do they transfer, some of them go in the conference, so it balances out the conference more."
The Rebels will look to carry their momentum into Week 7 against the Washington State Cougars after utilizing an open date this week.
