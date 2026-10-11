Ole Miss, Rebels’ Defense Get Expected Results in Blowout Over Vanderbilt

Ole Miss made good on its objective against a capable, but weaker, Vanderbilt team in Nashville.

Coming off of a 24-point loss to Florida to mark their first of the season, the Rebels went through a challenging bye week and reentered game week with domination in mind.

The Rebels desperately needed to respond in a big way and did just that, walking out of FirstBank Stadium with a dominant 52-17 victory over Vanderbilt. Ole Miss did most of its damage in the first half, going into the locker room with a commanding 39-point lead.

Through the month of September, Ole Miss’ defense was rightfully under the microscope. The Rebels struggled mightily defending the run, allowing nearly 200 rushing yards per game (last in SEC), but managed to put together their most complete performance on that side of the ball in Week 6.

Going into Saturday’s second go-around in Nashville, Ole Miss’ defense totaled six sacks and created just two takeaways through four games.

Answering the Bell

Ole Miss Rebels linebacker Luke Ferrelli (12) defends against Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Jared Curtis (2) during the game between Vanderbilt and Ole Miss at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville on Saturday, October. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In their win over Vanderbilt, the defense answered the bell as the unit generated three sacks, four takeaways, a touchdown and surrendered just 10 points to the Commodores’ starting offense. Against a weaker attack on the ground, Ole Miss didn’t allow Vanderbilt to capitalize on the matchup either, surrendering just 103 rushing yards on 37 total carries (2.8 YPC).

While questions still remain for Ole Miss as a defensive unit, Saturday’s win against Vanderbilt was a feel-good outing that could spark momentum for the Rebels on that side of the ball.

Offensively, Ole Miss looked like a group that’s vying for a spot back in the College Football Playoffs with a legitimate Heisman Trophy contender leading the way.

Trinidad Chambliss looked in control most of the day, throwing for 213 yards and accounting for four scores (three passing) while completing 20-of-30 passes. Chambliss did throw an interception in the early third quarter, but with the game well out of reach and would get the rest of the game off shortly after.

As expected, Kewan Lacy returned to the starting lineup, looking about as comfortable as one could look with a lingering shoulder injury and was managed well. Lacy finished the game averaging 5.6 rushing yards per attempt on seven carries for 39 yards and a score. Meanwhile, Makhi Frazier looked like a more than capable rotational runner, totaling 73 rushing yards on 13 attempts (5.6 YPC). Frazier's presence will be key the rest of the year as OIe Miss expects to have a limited Lacy for the rest of the year.

Ole Miss' 52 points marked the most its scored since its 2025 season-opener.

The Road Gets Tougher

Oct 10, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Austin Simmons (13) throws a pass against the Texas A&M Aggies during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The schedule up to this point has been ideal for the Rebels. Getting to play Vanderbilt on the road after what coaches and players implied was a much-needed bye week, worked out just as they needed it to.

However, the road back to the College Football Playoffs doesn’t get any easier the rest of the way. A confidence booster felt necessary going into the Rebels’ next five-game stretch, which appears to be a gauntlet.

In that window Ole Miss will play Missouri (home), Texas (road), Auburn (home), Georgia (home) and Oklahoma (road). Most of those games should have playoff-like feels to them, starting off with Missouri next weekend where the Tigers will be seeking their sixth-win of the season. Someone will leave Vaught-Hemingway Stadium with two losses in Week 7, and likely won’t be able to afford another the rest of the way in order to feel good about securing a CFP bid.

Until Sunday night the Rebels can enjoy a comfortable road SEC win, but have to turn it around quickly as they welcome back an Austin Simmons led offense.

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