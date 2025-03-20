Ole Miss Rebels Early-Enrollee Wide Receiver 'Stands Out' During Spring Camp
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels took the practice field on Tuesday for Day 1 of Spring Camp with the new-look roster on fulll display to the media in attendance.
It's a fresh faced squad for the Rebels with the program looking to replace over 70 percent of starting production from the 2024 season.
One position group that will need significant attention this offseason will be the wide receiver room after losing multiple starters from last fall.
Kiffin and Co. added several impactful pieces via both the NCAA Transfer Portal and 2025 Signing Class with the newcomers standing out on Day 1.
One early-enrollee that turned heads was four-star wideout Winston Watkins.
The 5-foot-10, 175-pounder out of Florida committed to the Ole Miss Rebels during the Early Signing Period in December where he put pen to paper with Kiffin's crew.
Now, he's enrolled early with the program and is working through Spring Camp in Oxford.
On Day 1, it was Watkins who turned heads as a player with "juice" for the program.
The evaluation for Watkins is impressive with 247Sports praising the talented Sunshine State receiver.
"Twitched-up slot receiver that has a chance to be an electric playmaker on Saturdays with his burst and short-area quickness. One of the more well-traveled prospects in the 2025 cycle having attended four different high schools throughout his prep career. However, has produced at every single stop and consistently flashed on the offseason circuit with his dynamic route running.
"Not the biggest target having measured just over 5-foot-10, 172 pounds in advance of senior season, but makes up for the subpar frame with bigger hands and an elite testing profile: 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash to go along with a 37-inch vertical jump. Thrives in catch-and-run situations as he can turn a slant or swing into a chunk play with his lateral agility and creativity as a ball carrier."
Now, he's carrying his momentum from the prep scene into Spring Camp with the youngster quickly becoming a standout on Day 1.
But Watkins wasn't the only wideout that stole the show during Tuesday's practice.
De'Zhaun Stribling: Oklahoma State Wideout
One name that immediately stole headlines was Oklahoma State Cowboys wideout De'Zhaun Stribling.
Stribling was rated as a three-star prospect out of high school prior to committing to Washington State in 2021.
During his two years in Pullman, he reeled in 95 catches for 1,073 yards and 10 touchdowns before transferring to Oklahoma State in the 2023 offseason.
Despite suffering a season-ending injury four games into the 2023 season, Stribling caught 66 passes for 1,080 yards and seven touchdowns during his two-year tenure in Stillwater.
Now, he's set to make an instant impact in Oxford with Lane Kiffin's Rebels.
Stribling is a speedster that can take the top off of the defense at any moment with his quick, twitchy footwork.
He was recorded as the fastest player in the nation in Week 5 after being recorded running at 22.3 miles per hour on a 77-yard flea-flicker touchdown against Kansas State.
It's no secret Stribling has elite versatility and has the opportunity to fit into the Ole Miss offense like a glove.
On Day 1 of Spring Camp, it was rave reviews for the Oklahoma State transfer after "turning heads" during the program's first practice in Oxford.
Ole Miss has a retooled wide receiver room with Tre Harris and Co. departing for the next level with Stribling looking to quickly become a key contributor for the program.
