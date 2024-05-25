The Grove Report

Ole Miss Rebels Highly Rated in ESPN's Final Post-Spring Top 25

The Ole Miss Rebels have cracked the Top 10 in another set of post-spring power rankings.

Nov 23, 2023; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive back Zamari Walton (6) and head coach Lane Kiffin (right) react after a missed field goal by the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 23, 2023; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive back Zamari Walton (6) and head coach Lane Kiffin (right) react after a missed field goal by the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
OXFORD, Miss. – We are officially less than 100 days from the start of the 2024 college football season and the spring transfer portal window has closed meaning we have reached the dog days of the offseason. With rosters set in place and teams now prepping for fall camps, ESPN recently released a final set of post-spring Top 25 power rankings, and the Ole Miss Rebels landed at No. 6 after recruiting the No. 3 portal class in the nation.

The Rebels are one of eight SEC programs to make the Top 25.

“With a favorable SEC schedule this season, Rebels coach Lane Kiffin hit the transfer portal hard, bringing in defensive end Princely Umanmielen (Florida), defensive tackle Walter Nolen (Texas A&M), receiver Antwane Wells Jr. (South Carolina) and others to make a potential move up with Alabama and LSU rebuilding,” ESPN wrote. “Quarterback Jaxson Dart is coming back to lead what should be another potent scoring offense… LSU transfer Logan Diggs had offseason knee surgery and might not be ready for the start of the season. Henry Parish Jr., who started his career at Ole Miss and played the past two seasons at Miami, came back to help.”

ESPN also stated that running back depth is a “concern” for the Rebels due to the departure of Quinshon Judkins, but that could not be further from the truth, in my opinion. Yes, Logan Diggs is coming off knee surgery, but that does not change the fact that Ulysses Bentley IV is Ole Miss’ starting tailback in 2024 after he averaged more yards per carry (5.7) than Judkins did (4.3) in 2023.

Diggs will serve as an exceptional piece in Ole Miss’ new running back committee once he gets healthy. Henry Parrish also returns to Lane Kiffin’s offense after rushing for 1,241 yards in two seasons with Miami, and the Rebels picked up two more transfer tailbacks in the last week: Domonique Thomas and Rashad Amos.

Running backs have a crucial role in Kiffin’s scheme, but this team will only go as far as quarterback Jaxson Dart can take it. Fortunately, Ole Miss loaded up with returning talent and elite transfers on both sides of the ball, giving Dart all the help he needs to potentially break the Rebels’ SEC Championship drought.

ESPN’s post-spring Top 25 rankings can be found below.

1. Georgia Bulldogs

2.     Ohio State Buckeyes

3.     Texas Longhorns

4.     Oregon Ducks

5.     Notre Dame Fighting Irish

6.     Ole Miss Rebels

7.     Alabama Crimson Tide

8.     Missouri Tigers

9.     Utah Utes

10.  Michigan Wolverines

11.  Florida State Seminoles

12.  Penn State Nittany Lions

13.  NC State Wolfpack

14.  LSU Tigers

15.  Tennessee Volunteers

16.  Clemson Tigers

17.  Kansas State Wildcats

18.  Oklahoma Sooners

19.  Oklahoma State Cowboys

20.  Arizona Wildcats

21.  Virginia Tech Hokies

22.  Kansas Jayhawks

23.  Iowa Hawkeyes

24.  Miami Hurricanes

25.  USC Trojans

