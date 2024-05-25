Ole Miss Rebels Highly Rated in ESPN's Final Post-Spring Top 25
OXFORD, Miss. – We are officially less than 100 days from the start of the 2024 college football season and the spring transfer portal window has closed meaning we have reached the dog days of the offseason. With rosters set in place and teams now prepping for fall camps, ESPN recently released a final set of post-spring Top 25 power rankings, and the Ole Miss Rebels landed at No. 6 after recruiting the No. 3 portal class in the nation.
The Rebels are one of eight SEC programs to make the Top 25.
“With a favorable SEC schedule this season, Rebels coach Lane Kiffin hit the transfer portal hard, bringing in defensive end Princely Umanmielen (Florida), defensive tackle Walter Nolen (Texas A&M), receiver Antwane Wells Jr. (South Carolina) and others to make a potential move up with Alabama and LSU rebuilding,” ESPN wrote. “Quarterback Jaxson Dart is coming back to lead what should be another potent scoring offense… LSU transfer Logan Diggs had offseason knee surgery and might not be ready for the start of the season. Henry Parish Jr., who started his career at Ole Miss and played the past two seasons at Miami, came back to help.”
ESPN also stated that running back depth is a “concern” for the Rebels due to the departure of Quinshon Judkins, but that could not be further from the truth, in my opinion. Yes, Logan Diggs is coming off knee surgery, but that does not change the fact that Ulysses Bentley IV is Ole Miss’ starting tailback in 2024 after he averaged more yards per carry (5.7) than Judkins did (4.3) in 2023.
Diggs will serve as an exceptional piece in Ole Miss’ new running back committee once he gets healthy. Henry Parrish also returns to Lane Kiffin’s offense after rushing for 1,241 yards in two seasons with Miami, and the Rebels picked up two more transfer tailbacks in the last week: Domonique Thomas and Rashad Amos.
Running backs have a crucial role in Kiffin’s scheme, but this team will only go as far as quarterback Jaxson Dart can take it. Fortunately, Ole Miss loaded up with returning talent and elite transfers on both sides of the ball, giving Dart all the help he needs to potentially break the Rebels’ SEC Championship drought.
ESPN’s post-spring Top 25 rankings can be found below.
1. Georgia Bulldogs
2. Ohio State Buckeyes
3. Texas Longhorns
4. Oregon Ducks
5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
6. Ole Miss Rebels
7. Alabama Crimson Tide
8. Missouri Tigers
9. Utah Utes
10. Michigan Wolverines
11. Florida State Seminoles
12. Penn State Nittany Lions
13. NC State Wolfpack
14. LSU Tigers
15. Tennessee Volunteers
16. Clemson Tigers
17. Kansas State Wildcats
18. Oklahoma Sooners
19. Oklahoma State Cowboys
20. Arizona Wildcats
21. Virginia Tech Hokies
22. Kansas Jayhawks
23. Iowa Hawkeyes
24. Miami Hurricanes
25. USC Trojans