2025 NFL Draft Buzz: Is Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart a Future First Round Pick?
OXFORD, Miss. – The 2024 NFL Draft was rather quiet for the Ole Miss Rebels, as only three former players were selected last weekend, but next year’s draft is already shaping up to be a more popular event for the program.
Experts are already creating prospect big boards and way-too-early mock drafts for 2025, and a handful of Rebels have been included in these predictions. But which Rebels are being discussed, and where are they expected to fall in next year’s draft? Over the next few days, I will be breaking down the most popular NFL prospects coming out of Ole Miss in 2025, and we might as well start with the most important position on the field.
Quarterback Jaxson Dart is without a doubt the most intriguing Ole Miss prospect to look out for in the 2025 draft. Dart boasts competitiveness, size, athleticism, arm talent, and has proven himself to be a leader of men during his time at Ole Miss. In two seasons with the Rebels, Dart has thrown for 6,338 passing yards, 43 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions with a 63.8 completion percentage. The 6-2, 220-pound signal-caller is also a threat on the ground, as Dart has recorded 1,003 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 247 carries.
There is no denying Dart is talented, but where is he predicted to land in the 2025 draft? Dart will not be the only big-name quarterback prospect in 2025, as Georgia’s Carson Beck, Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, and Texas’ Quinn Ewers are also expected to be in the draft pool.
Draft Kings recently released player odds for the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and Dart currently has the fifth-best odds at +1200 (bet $10 to win $120). RotoBaller also released its "Top 30 Prospect Big Board" on Thursday, and Dart was tabbed as the No. 16 overall player in the early rankings.
As of right now, the general consensus is that Dart could potentially be an early second-round pick or a mid-to-late first-rounder. A third year in Lane Kiffin's offense will either solidify those predictions or catapult Dart into the top of the first round. Either way, we are just going to have to wait and see.