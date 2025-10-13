Ole Miss Rebels Lane Kiffin Named Potential Candidate for Penn State Coaching Search
Penn State head coach James Franklin is out as the Nittany Lions' shot-caller after being relieved of his duties on Sunday morning following three consecutive losses in 2025.
Franklin, who spent over 10 seasons with the Penn State program, saw a catastrophic collapse this year with the Nittany Lions suffering consecutive losses to Oregon, UCLA and Northwestern.
Now, the coaching search is on with a myriad of potential candidates on the docket for the Penn State administration as the college football season continues.
But there's one familiar name listed as a potential candidate, according to Sports Illustrated, to watch as the search begins for the Nittany Lions: Lane Kiffin.
"Kiffin’s name will be a hot one this cycle, though there are questions over if he would really agitate for a big move after getting so much on- and off-field alignment in Oxford, Miss," Sports Illustrated wrote.
"He’s an offensive mind who has held big jobs before and could benefit massively from being at a job like Penn State and have a clearer path to a national title in the Big Ten."
Kiffin is in the midst of his sixth season in Oxford where he flaunts a 50-18 record while at the helm of the program and a 28-14 record in the Southeastern Conference.
Would he leave the Magnolia State for Penn State? It remains to be seen, but Kiffin is certainly a name to monitor this coaching cycle with multiple openings.
Other potential candidates include:
Curt Cignetti [Indiana]
"There’s no such thing as a fool-proof hire, but if Penn State would back the Brink’s truck up to Bloomington, Ind., to lure Cignetti away, this is about as close as they come," Sports Illustrated wrote.
"He’s from Pittsburgh, got his first head coaching gig at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and obviously knows how to win based on turning Indiana into a true Big Ten contender virtually overnight.
"The question is whether Cignetti would entertain the idea of a move east or is comfortable with having a statue built of him in Indiana."
Matt Campbell [Iowa State]
"Campbell has done wonders as one of the best coaches in Iowa State history but may finally have the opening to make the step up to a blueblood job like Penn State this cycle," Sports Illustrated wrote.
"He’s talked with some NFL teams in recent years but seems like a college lifer who could help get Penn State over the hump after thriving in a hard-to-win job like the Cyclones. "
