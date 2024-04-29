Ole Miss Rebels CB Deshawn Gaddie Signs With Carolina Panthers as UDFA
OXFORD - The Ole Miss Rebels had three players selected in the 2024 NFL Draft over the weekend, and even more players have joined professional rosters as undrafted free agents. That number grew on Monday morning with Deshawn Gaddie Jr.
The Rebels cornerback signed as a UDFA with the Carolina Panthers on Monday, Ole Miss reported on social media. Gaddie spent one season with the Rebels after transferring in from the North Texas Mean Green prior to the 2023 season.
During his one year in Oxford, Gaddie played in all 13 games on Ole Miss' schedule, totalling nine tackles and three passes defended in Pete Golding's defense. His bigger numbers came while at North Texas where he lettered in four seasons with the Mean Green, accumulating 148 total tackles (95 solo) across those seasons.
Gaddie was also a First Team All-CUSA selection in the 2022 season.
This signing makes Gaddie the fifth Rebel to sign with an NFL franchise as a UDFA over the last few days, joining the likes of DE Isaac Ukwu (Detroit Lions), LB Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste (Los Angeles Chargers), CB Zamari Walton (Los Angeles Chargers) and WR Dayton Wade (Baltimore Ravens). Quarterback Spencer Sanders also received a mini camp invite from the Kansas City Chiefs over the weekend.