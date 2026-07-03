The SEC Coach Ole Miss Fans Love to Hate the Most

Excitement continues to grow around the Ole Miss Rebels football team as the 2026 season draws closer and closer.

This season will be one where a lot of people on the Rebels' sideline will want to make a statement. First, new head coach Pete Golding will be looking to prove that he can keep this program among the top teams in the SEC. For players like quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, the 2026 season will be a way to show that no matter who is running the show, he can be the best quarterback in the country.

Yes, there are plenty of storylines to get fans through the summer. However, nothing brings out more energy than hate. The Rebels have a long list of rivals, and one that has grown over the last few months. The schedule for the upcoming season will be another brutal SEC slate for the Rebels. There are also a lot of teams this fan base wants to beat more than anything, and that's due to hate. If one had to pick the most hated coach in the conference for Rebels fans, the answer couldn't be more clear.

Geaux Away

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lane Kiffin is going to be public enemy number one for a long time for the fans in Oxford. Kiffin spent six seasons as the head coach of the Rebels, which has been the longest stop in his college football head coaching career. The leaving isn't the part that has everyone up in arms; it's the timing of the departure that has left a bad taste in the fans' mouths.

Just as the Rebels were preparing for their first College Football Playoff appearance, Kiffin left for the head coaching job with the LSU Tigers. Not only did he leave before the CFP, but he left for a team in the same conference and a program that has a long history with Ole Miss.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin points across the field while talking with Mississippi State athletic director Zac Selmon after a scrum happened between players during a college football game between Mississippi State and Ole Miss at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. The Egg Bowl game marks the 122nd meeting between the two teams. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rivalries are what make sports so much fun. Having bragging rights over another fan base is the cherry on top of some of the sweetest wins a team can get throughout the season. In the case of the Rebels meeting Kiffin, fans will have their bragging rights very early in the season, as the two teams are set to meet in Week 3.

For Rebels fans, the hate will be a lot more fun if the team can send the Tigers home with a loss on September 19th. Get ready for what's going to be the most anticipated game of the 2026 college football schedule.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.