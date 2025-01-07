Ole Miss Rebels RB Ulysses Bentley Declares for NFL Draft
When Ulysses Bentley IV stepped on the Ole Miss campus prior to the 2022 season, it took him a while to truly make an impact as he struggled with injuries in his first campaign and was also stuck behind two other running backs in Zach Evans and Quinshon Judkins. In 2023, however, Bentley left his mark.
One of his most memorable moments came in the Magnolia Bowl that season with two long touchdown runs in a game where the Rebels' late fourth quarter comeback catapulted them into the first 11-win season in program history.
On Monday, Bentley brought an official conclusion to his Ole Miss career and declared for the NFL Draft. You can view his post on social media below.
"To all the coaches, trainers and support staff who have played a role in my journey--from C.E. King High to SMU, Ole Miss, and the incredible Rebel Nation--thank you for shaping me into the person and player I am today," Bentley wrote.
"As I look ahead, I'm excited to embrace the next chapter of my football career with faith, determination and gratitude."
Bentley rushed for just over 1,000 yards in his career at Ole Miss while also punching it in the end zone 13 times in that span. He joined the Rebels as a transfer from the SMU Mustangs prior to the aforementioned 2022 season.
While the 2024 season was one full of controversy surrounding Bentley, he will go down as a fan favorite in Oxford. Bentley did not receive the amount of touches that many fans and media members alike expected him to this fall, but he didn't let that adversity change his positive attitude down the stretch of the year.
"Like I said earlier in the season, just with me not playing as much as I wanted to, but being ready at any point in time when my name was called," Bentley said prior to Ole Miss' appearance in the Gator Bowl. "When my name was called and I had the opportunity, everybody was aware and saw what I did. I definitely don't regret any of those things at all."
Bentley took full advantage of his touches in the Rebels' bowl game, rushing for 70 yards on 14 carries and two scores in the 52-20 win over Duke.
Ole Miss will have a new-look running back room in 2025 now that Bentley and Henry Parrish Jr. have departed. The Rebels are expected to return Logan Diggs to the backfield next season after he saw his first action in an Ole Miss uniform in the Gator Bowl following a 2023 knee injury. The program has also added Missouri transfer Kewan Lacy out of the portal and signed four-star running back Shekai Mills-Knight in their high school class in December.