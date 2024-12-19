Ulysses Bentley is Taking No Regrets Into Final Game With Ole Miss Football
This season may not have gone as initially planned for running back Ulysses Bentley IV, but he stated on Wednesday that he is carrying no regrets into his final game with the Ole Miss Rebels.
Bentley, who transferred to Ole Miss from SMU prior to the 2022 season, was expected to be one of the Rebels' lead backs this fall after the departure of Quinshon Judkins via the transfer portal last offseason. Instead, his opportunities were not as plentiful as originally anticipated, but he still made the most of it when the ball was in his hands.
"Like I said earlier in the season, just with me not playing as much as I wanted to, but being ready at any point in time when my name was called," Bentley said on Wednesday. "When my name was called and I had the opportunity, everybody was aware and saw what I did. I definitely don't regret any of those things at all."
The Houston, Texas, native has said this season that he never allowed frustration to seep into his mindset, but instead, he kept a bright outlook on the situation. He reiterated that point this week.
"I really wasn't frustrated. Like I said earlier on, I'm a leader on the team, and a lot of guys look upon that. I always kept a positive attitude. When you're going into it as a player or anybody just through life, if you keep a positive attitude through anything, everything is going to be alright for you.
"I'm glad I got the opportunity to come here. Coach [Lane] Kiffin, we've got a lot of special players here, and he's definitely been good at putting specific players in specific places and letting us do what we do."
Even though he only had 70 carries for 349 yards this season, Bentley never thought twice about whether or not he would play in the Gator Bowl on Jan. 2 when the Rebels face Duke. Instead, he's focused on finishing his Ole Miss and collegiate career on a positive note.
"There really wasn't a decision," Bentley said. "I know we've been through here with the transfers and all the guys who have been here, so we might as well play and finish out."
Kickoff in the Gator Bowl on Jan. 2 is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.