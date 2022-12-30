Ole Miss RB Zach Evans to Declare For 2023 NFL Draft

The Ole Miss Rebels have lost a handful of key players over the last few days.

But the latest one might sting the most.

Per a report from ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, Ole Miss star runningback Zach Evans is set to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Evans was the second half of arguably the best running-back tandem in the country alongside freshman phenom Quinshon Judkins, and despite missing time due to injury, finished the regular season with career-highs in carries (136), rushing yards (899), and rushing touchdowns (eight).

Fortunately for Ole Miss, Judkins helped Evans shoulder the load and then some, and was named the 2022 SEC Freshman of the Year after leading the conference in multiple rushing categories.

Evans mentioned the massive steps Judkins has taken in just one season.

"I watched [Judkins] go from a boy to a man," Evans said. "Him coming in and being able to handle the adversity thrown his way and being the lead back some games when I wasn't playing. It's pretty impressive and amazing."

Evans will now enter an extremely deep runningback draft pool that will include Doak Walker Award winner Bijan Robinson of the Texas Longhorns, Alabama's Jahmir Gibbs, Michigan's Blake Corum, Auburn's Tank Bigsby, Texas A&M's Devon Achane, and more.

