Ole Miss Rebels Report Card: Grading Every Position Group vs. Florida

The No. 4 Ole Miss Rebels were dealt a tough blow, losing 52-28 to the No. 21 Florida Gators. Florida never took its foot off the gas, as Pete Golding's defense was thoroughly dominated on Saturday.

Ole Miss was coming off an emotional victory over LSU, and some questioned if the Rebels were ready for the tough road environment. Ole Miss couldn't execute and suffered its first loss of the season.

The Rebels will enter a bye week with much to work on. Let's grade each position group from Saturday's performance.

Quarterback: A-

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of all the issues Ole Miss had, Trinidad Chambliss was not one of them. He finished 25-of-34 with 342 total yards, three total touchdowns, and an interception. Chambliss had an early-game injury scare, but he remained in the game.

Chambliss was playing catch-up the entire game as the defense got gashed. He did everything he could to keep his team in the game, but the deficit got too large.

Running Back: C+

Kewan Lacy missed Saturday's game with a shoulder injury. That was a significant loss for Ole Miss' offense, and his absence was felt.

JT Lindsey averaged 2.8 yards per carry on 11 touches, while Makhi Frazier finished with eight carries for 42 yards. The Rebels abandoned the run game in the second half as Florida pulled ahead. Hopefully, the bye week gives enough time for Lacy to heal up.

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends: B

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Deuce Alexander makes a catch. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Deuce Alexander turned in another massive stat line with seven catches for 134 yards and a touchdown. Caleb Odom also had five catches for 47 yards.

The Rebels are still looking for another wide receiver to step up. Johntay Cook had four catches, and Caleb Cunningham hauled in three passes, but they need more consistency outside of Alexander.

Offensive Line: C+

Chambliss was sacked once, but the running game struggled. They managed 128 rushing yards, but the offensive line was one of the few units that somewhat held up against the Gators.

Defensive Line: F

You'll notice the Ole Miss defense receiving bad grades, and rightfully so. Florida leaned on its strength as a run-heavy offense, and the Rebels had no answers. The Rebels allowed 302 rushing yards and two 100-yard games by Jadan Baugh and Duke Clark.

Ole Miss struggled with pass rushing as well. They didn't sack quarterback Aaron Philo. The defensive line was sloppy and beaten at the line of scrimmage.

Linebackers: C

Keaton Thomas recorded a season-high 11 total tackles, but the linebackers certainly played a role in Florida's dominance running the ball. Luke Ferrelli finished with eight total tackles.

Secondary: D

Florida Gators quarterback Aaron Philo (12) breaks a tackle from Mississippi Rebels safety Edwin Joseph. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joenel Aguero was ejected from a targeting call on Bailey Stockton. The secondary was tested all game, and old habits reappeared on Saturday. They allowed multiple big plays and struggled in coverage.

Florida gashed Ole Miss' defense. As Golding's team heads into the bye week, they leave Saturday's game with more questions than expected.

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