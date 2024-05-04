Ole Miss WR Tre Harris Carries High Expectations Into Crucial 2024 Season
Can Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Tre Harris have another electric year in Oxford? That appears to be the expectation entering the 2024 campaign.
The Rebels are among the betting favorites to reach the newly-expanded College Football Playoff this season, and Harris is slated to be a key cog in the team's success, should it reach that level. Despite having some injury issues in 2023, the wideout hauled in 54 receptions for 985 yards and eight scores.
Recently, Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football focus shared his expectation for Harris' second year at Ole Miss, and he didn't pull any punches.
"It would not shock me if he's the best receiver in the SEC this season," Wasserman said on PFF's College Football Show.
That's rather high praise for a receiver who is entering his second season within the Southeastern Conference, but Harris' 985 receiving yards was good for fifth within the league a year ago.
Harris came to Ole Miss via the transfer portal prior to last season, previously having suited up for the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. He quickly became the favorite target for Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart, hauling in a program-record four touchdowns in the season opener against the Mercer Bears at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
He will be surrounded by a talented cast of characters in the wide receiver room this year, including the returning Jordan Watkins and new addition Antwane "Juice" Wells who transferred in from South Carolina.
Ole Miss will open its season at home against the FCS Furman Paladins on Aug. 31.