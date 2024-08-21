Rebels Look to Ride Behind High-Powered Offense in 2024 Campaign
After a strong 2023 campaign, Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels earned themselves a top 10 spot in the preseason AP Poll heading into 2024.
One of the biggest boosters the Rebels have coming into this season is senior quarterback Jaxson Dart who has been phenomenal over the course of his career, amounting 7,691 passing yards in three seasons. In that time, he also contributed 37 passing touchdowns and 11 rushing touchdowns.
The rushing aspect of Dart's game improved heavily last year, becoming more of a dual-threat quarterback while setting a career high in rushing touchdowns. While his rushing ability has improved, so has his passing, as he set a new career high in passing yards and touchdowns for a single season last year.
Dart is debated around the college football world as a possible Manning Award winner and Heisman Trophy-caliber player, and he looks to prove that in his final season with the Rebels.
While Dart may be the orchestrator of the offense, he’s nothing without his band around him. He is surrounded by 2024 Preseason Second Team All American wideout Tre Harris who looks to become a first-time 1,000-yard receiving member after just missing the in the two previous campaigns.
Harris is entering his second season with the Rebels after transferring from Louisiana Tech where he produced just over a combined 1,500 yards and 14 touchdowns before entering the portal. In his first season as a Rebel, Harris did not disappoint, recording 54 receptions for 985 yards and eight touchdowns.
He is listed at 6-foot-2 and around 200 pounds, making him a great deep threat option while surrounded by Juice Wells and Jordan Watkins for a very strong wide receiver room.
That receiving corps is rounded off by tight end and 2023 Peach Bowl MVP Caden Prieskorn. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound machine had 30 catches for 449 yards and four touchdowns in his first season in The Sip after transferring from Memphis after three seasons. Prieskorn cemented himself as a key player in the Rebs' 38-25 win over Penn State in the Peach Bowl where he had 10 receptions, 136 yards and two scores.
With his frame and hands, he will be a staple in the offense, in both the passing and rushing games with his great run blocking and sneaky-good route running.
While Ole Miss had a strong 2023 season, it looks to make a bigger splash here in 2024. With the returning talent the Rebels have, there is a chance at a possible playoff push in the first season of the 12-team College Football Playoff. Starting on Aug. 31 as it takes on Furman, Ole Miss looks to cement itself as one of the top dogs in the college football world.