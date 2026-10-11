Where Ole Miss Ranks in New AP Top 25 After Dominating Vanderbilt
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The Ole Miss Rebels responded well after their bye week by dominating the Vanderbilt Commodores 52-17. The Rebels scored on their second offensive drive and never looked back.
They totaled 409 yards and 42 first-half points. The defense looked much better and forced four turnovers.
Ole Miss will return home to face Missouri. College football experienced a lot of shakeup, so let's look at where Pete Golding's team landed in the AP Top 25 Poll.
Ole Miss Moves Up in the AP Top 25 Rankings
Ole Miss (4-1, 2-1 SEC) stayed at No. 9. Missouri (5-1, 2-1 SEC) moved up one spot from No. 14 to No. 13.
Both the Rebels and Tigers have been in the AP Poll all season. Ole Miss was as high as No. 4, and Missouri's latest ranking is its highest this year.
The Rebels found their offensive balance against Vanderbilt. Kewan Lacy didn't receive a heavy workload, but the team totaled 196 rushing yards. Meanwhile, Trinidad Chambliss threw for 213 yards and three touchdowns.
The Tigers are coming off a dominant 27-6 win over the Texas A&M Aggies. Missouri's defense allowed 29 rushing yards, while Texas A&M was 5-for-18 on third down. Tigers' running back Jamal Roberts finished with 222 yards. Ole Miss has to prioritize slowing him down next week.
This will be just the ninth time these programs meet and the first since 2019. Missouri leads the all-time series 7-1. However, this matchup has never had higher stakes. This is the first time both teams are ranked heading in.
The Rest of the AP Top 25
Here is how the rest of the AP Poll shakes out heading into Week 7:
No. 1: Georgia Bulldogs
No. 2: Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No. 3: Miami Hurricanes
No. 4: Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 5: Indiana Hoosiers
No. 6: Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 7: Texas Longhorns
No. 8: BYU Cougars
No. 9: Ole Miss Rebels
No. 10: Texas Tech Red Raiders
No. 11: Utah Utes
No. 12: UCLA Bruins
No. 13: Missouri Tigers
No. 14: Tennessee Volunteers
No. 15: Kentucky Wildcats
No. 16: Mississippi State Bulldogs
No. 17: Iowa Hawkeyes
No. 18: Oklahoma State Cowboys
No. 19: USC Trojans
No. 20: Houston Cougars
No. 21: Wake Forest Demon Deacons
No. 22: LSU Tigers
No. 23: Boise State Broncos
No. 24: SMU Mustangs
No. 25: Northwestern Wildcats
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Zion Trammell graduated from TCU with a degree in sports broadcasting and journalism. He joined SI in 2022. In addition to writing for Ole Miss on SI, he is a play-by-play announcer and writes for MLB on SI.Follow zion_trammell