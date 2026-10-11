Where Ole Miss Ranks in New AP Top 25 After Dominating Vanderbilt

The Ole Miss Rebels responded well after their bye week by dominating the Vanderbilt Commodores 52-17. The Rebels scored on their second offensive drive and never looked back.

They totaled 409 yards and 42 first-half points. The defense looked much better and forced four turnovers.

Ole Miss will return home to face Missouri. College football experienced a lot of shakeup, so let's look at where Pete Golding's team landed in the AP Top 25 Poll.

Ole Miss Moves Up in the AP Top 25 Rankings

Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss (4-1, 2-1 SEC) stayed at No. 9. Missouri (5-1, 2-1 SEC) moved up one spot from No. 14 to No. 13.

Both the Rebels and Tigers have been in the AP Poll all season. Ole Miss was as high as No. 4, and Missouri's latest ranking is its highest this year.

The Rebels found their offensive balance against Vanderbilt. Kewan Lacy didn't receive a heavy workload, but the team totaled 196 rushing yards. Meanwhile, Trinidad Chambliss threw for 213 yards and three touchdowns.

The Tigers are coming off a dominant 27-6 win over the Texas A&M Aggies. Missouri's defense allowed 29 rushing yards, while Texas A&M was 5-for-18 on third down. Tigers' running back Jamal Roberts finished with 222 yards. Ole Miss has to prioritize slowing him down next week.

This will be just the ninth time these programs meet and the first since 2019. Missouri leads the all-time series 7-1. However, this matchup has never had higher stakes. This is the first time both teams are ranked heading in.

The Rest of the AP Top 25

Here is how the rest of the AP Poll shakes out heading into Week 7:

No. 1: Georgia Bulldogs

No. 2: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

No. 3: Miami Hurricanes

No. 4: Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 5: Indiana Hoosiers

No. 6: Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 7: Texas Longhorns

No. 8: BYU Cougars

No. 9: Ole Miss Rebels

No. 10: Texas Tech Red Raiders

No. 11: Utah Utes

No. 12: UCLA Bruins

No. 13: Missouri Tigers

No. 14: Tennessee Volunteers

No. 15: Kentucky Wildcats

No. 16: Mississippi State Bulldogs

No. 17: Iowa Hawkeyes

No. 18: Oklahoma State Cowboys

No. 19: USC Trojans

No. 20: Houston Cougars

No. 21: Wake Forest Demon Deacons

No. 22: LSU Tigers

No. 23: Boise State Broncos

No. 24: SMU Mustangs

No. 25: Northwestern Wildcats

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