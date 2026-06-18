Ole Miss' Trinidad Chambliss Joining Multiple Elite QBs at Manning Passing Academy

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is heading into his final season of college football. After nearly leading Ole Miss to the National Championship game last year, the expectations in Oxford are high entering the fall.

And with an NFL career well within his future plans, what better way for Chambliss to close out the final weeks before fall camp than by competing with and against some of the best quarterbacks in college football?

Chambliss is doing exactly that, as he is set to attend the annual Manning Passing Academy in Thibodaux, LA. This year's event is set to run from June 25-28.

Notable List of QBs Set to Attend Manning Passing Academy

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning warms up before a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

According to On3, Chambliss will be joined at the Manning Passing Academy by some of the best quarterbacks in college football headed into the 2026 season.

Here are some of the biggest names set to attend:

- Arch Manning, Texas



- Julian Sayin, Ohio State



- Gunner Stockton, Georgia



- CJ Carr, Notre Dame



- Marcel Reed, Texas A&M



- Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State



- Demond Williams Jr., Washington



- Kevin Jennings, SMU



- Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, Cal



- CJ Bailey, NC State



- Jayden Maiava, USC



- And more!

Chambliss has a case as the best quarterback in college football next season. The Manning Passing Academy will offer him a chance at some friendly competition against guys like Manning, Sayin, Stockton and Reed, who are also looking to end the year as Heisman Trophy finalists.

Though the setting is obviously much different than what these quarterbacks will be facing on Saturdays this fall, the passing drills will mark a notable point in the offseason about where each player stands in their development from 2025.

For Chambliss, another step forward in his growth potentially means another championship-level season for Ole Miss, barring injury of course.

In his first year at Ole Miss, Chambliss didn't begin the season as the starter but eventually took over the job from Austin Simmons and never looked back. He finished the 2025 campaign completing 294 of 445 passes for 3,937 yards, 23 touchdowns and just three interceptions along with 133 carries for 527 yards and eight scores on the ground.

Chambliss will have his first chance at putting together a potential Heisman campaign in 2026 when the Rebels kick things off against Louisville on Sept. 6.

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