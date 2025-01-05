Ole Miss TE Caden Prieskorn Officially Declares For NFL Draft
The Ole Miss Rebels are losing a good many veterans off their roster this offseason, and another of those pieces officially declared for the NFL Draft on Saturday.
Tight end Caden Prieskorn made his plans official this weekend with a post on social media where he thanked his coaches, family and others for the experience in his college football journey. You can view his post below.
"From my first four years at the University of Memphis to my final two years at Ole Miss, I'm overwhelmed with gratitude for the experiences and opportunities that I have been given," Prieskorn wrote.
"These last six years have been nothing short of a dream. Beginning my football career as a walk-on at the University of Memphis, to transferring my senior year to the University of Mississippi to fulfill my dream of playing in the SEC, thank you to both Tiger and Rebel Nation for your love and support over these years. It's been an incredible journey."
Prieskorn came to Ole Miss prior to the 2023 season, and he had a very productive career as a Rebel. He hauled in 57 receptions in those two seasons for 850 yards and seven touchdowns, making a lasting mark in back-to-back double-digit-win campaigns for Ole Miss.
The Rebels are expected to rely on returner Dae'Quan Wright at the tight end position next season and have also added former Arkansas Razorback Luke Hasz at the position out of the transfer portal.