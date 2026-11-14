Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma Kickoff Faces Uncertainty Amid FAA Ground Stoppage

The No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels are looking to keep their faint College Football Playoff hopes alive against the Oklahoma Sooners in Norman on Saturday.

However, the FAA's sudden nationwide ground stoppage on Friday is already having a concerning impact on the scheduled 3:15 p.m. CT kickoff time from Memorial Stadium in Norman, OK. The FAA's ground stoppage means that flights already in the air can land but no new flights will be permitted to take off.

This impacted the Rebels right around the time they were set to depart on Friday. The team didn't take off from Oxford and players were told to head back home after getting back to the facility.

Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma Could Get Pushed Back to Sunday

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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According to Chase Parham of 247Sports, the game could get pushed back to Sunday if the Rebels are unable to fly to Oklahoma at some point later tonight.

Until the FAA provides more information, it remains unclear what will take place. Will the game go on as scheduled? Will kickoff be pushed to Sunday?

But what if nothing is resolved by Sunday? Would that impact the rest of the college football schedule, with games potentially being pushed back?

These are the questions many are wondering yet are still unanswered. Ole Miss and many other teams across college football are being impacted by the FAA ground stoppage, and there's no solution in sight as of Friday evening.

This is a breaking news article that will be updated accordingly.

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