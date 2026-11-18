OXFORD, Miss. — At this point of a season, well over two months in, nearly every college football team sorts through injuries. But some are more significant than others.

For Ole Miss, 2026 hasn’t been one of those fortunate circumstances regarding the health surrounding the Rebels. The position most impacted by injuries through 10 games has been running back.

Star back Kewan Lacy was officially ruled out for the season last week, after undergoing surgery for his dislocated left shoulder that he endured during Ole Miss’ loss to Texas last month.

“(Lacy) was working and trying to get through the rehab process and all that. It was just to a point that it wasn’t getting better and it was looking like it was going to be long term. So made the decision to go ahead and fix it,” Pete Golding confirmed Tuesday. “He got it fixed (surgery) last week in Dallas, had to follow up today, so he should be back tomorrow.”

Though Ole Miss had a solid contingency plan with Mekhi Frazier and Shekai Mills-Knight sharing the load in Lacy’s absence, that has since fallen through.

Going into Week 11, Frazier had a thumb injury flare up and ended up not being available to play against Oklahoma over the weekend. That opened the door for the sophomore in Mills-Knight to notch his first collegiate start in Norman. However, it was short-lived as the Rebels’ young talented back injured his ankle early in the game and would not return to action.

For Saturday’s upcoming game against Wofford, it appears that Frazier should be available while the verdict on Mills-Knight is less optimistic.

“I thought Shekai played really well early (against Oklahoma). Then he bumped up the ankle a little bit and got X-rayed at halftime…I was impressed with Shekai’s toughness. I think he’s a different back than we’ve seen this year and the ability to fall forward…We’re still evaluating the Shekai situation. It's a high ankle (injury), so we’ll kind of probably be week-to-week with that,” Golding explained. “I think that’s a game-time decision at best this week, to be honest with you.”

“The Mekhi piece was a thumb (injury) last week that was a concern from a protection standpoint and all those. Hopefully that shouldn’t be an issue this week at all and would expect him to be available.”

With Lacy out, and Mills-Knight likely in that same boat, Ole Miss will probably look to lean on Southern Utah transfer Joshua Dye out of the backfield once again. Dye, Ole Miss’ reserved running back throughout the year, was effective against the Sooners’ as he rushed for 58 yards and his first touchdown of the season on 11 carries (5.3 YPC).

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“I thought Josh came in there, gave us a little bit of a spark,” Golding said of Dye. “I think he probably wants one play back — the one drop out of the backfield. But it’s a guy that’s consistently done it right and a guy that we know we could count on to do things right, both in the protection and in the run game, so I think it was good for him to get in. I thought he came in and responded. It didn’t feel different, didn’t look different…I was proud of Josh how he got in there and competed.”

Other injury notes

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Keaton Thomas (11) reacts after a play against the Louisiana State Tigers during the first quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Other notable starters that won’t see any action against Wofford on Senior Day this weekend are Patrick Kutas (lower body), Sharif Denson (hand), Keaton Thomas (knee, ankle), Kam Franklin (ankle) and (likely) Edwin Joseph (ankle).

Kutas’ absence will mark his second straight game missed, due to a lower body injury he sustained against Georgia the week prior.

Denson broke his thumb last week, but opted to hold off on surgery in order to play through the Oklahoma game for Ole Miss.

"Sharif had a broken thumb. So last week he had a decision to make — could he get it fixed last week and sit out the game or get it fixed after the game and play the (Oklahoma) game? He chose to play for his team, which I really appreciate, and he played his butt off,” Golding said of Denson. “Wasn’t perfect, but he played a heck of a game. He’s had surgery since then, so we got the thumb fixed. He’ll probably be out this week as well.”

“Edwin is still week-to-week. He did ground running last week, so we’ll monitor that throughout the week. Obviously if he’ll be able to go, we’ll get him back out there in a game environment. It’s been a long time since he’s played, so that is one we’ll wait on if he’s cleared to go.”

Golding also revealed that Thomas underwent surgery and won’t be available until, best case scenario, Ole Miss’ bowl game.

“Keaton’s going to be down for a while with the knee and ankle on that and going in and getting that thing fixed like he did,” Golding added. “I think that one probably would be bowl game at best. Playing these three within a 14-day window, based on what they have, is really tough. I think those guys will be bowl game (at best).”

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