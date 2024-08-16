Ole Miss WR Ayden Williams Looking For Growth, 'Getting Better' in Year 2 With Rebels
The Ole Miss Rebels have a ton of depth at the wide receiver position this season, and part of that is thanks in part to young players like Ayden Williams.
Williams, a sophomore from Ridgeland, Mississippi, saw action in 11 of Ole Miss' 13 games last season, recording four receptions for 80 yards in his appearances. Now that he has a year of college experience under his belt, he has noticed the game "slowing down" for him at practice, and he wants to translate that into more success in 2024.
"The biggest challenge for me was just getting all the information and being locked in on every small, key detail," Williams said in media availability on Friday. "That's what's going to win you ballgames: the small, key details. So when you get a grasp of the whole offense and have time to sit there and learn it, you'll be alright.
"Definitely starting to recognize coverages and things like that, knowing where the ball is probably going pre-snap based on the look that the defense gives us."
READ MORE: Ole Miss WR Cayden Lee Reveals How He is a 'Different Player' in 2024
Williams and fellow sophomore Cayden Lee are two of the young names in the Rebels receiver room that garner the most attention, and playing behind some veteran receivers like Tre Harris, Jordan Watkins and Juice Wells has its advantages, from a learning perspective. He believes that he and Lee both have improved this offseason thanks to the tutelage of the more experienced bodies in the room.
"Our games have both grown tremendously from Year 1 to Year 2," Williams said. "Not even just on the field, just knowledge-wise. Understanding how the scheme works, how we fit in the scheme, things like that.
"Every day, they're passing on little nuggets. Tre, J-Wat (Jordan Watkins), Juice, everybody in the room. All the older guys, they're passing on knowledge, and we're just soaking it up."
Williams' role may grow some this year in comparison to his 2023 production, but either way, he wants to continue to improve his own game. That in itself will help the Rebels in their quest for a College Football Playoff berth this season.
"My goals going into fall camp are just get better every day," Williams said. "Work on something. Every day I come in here, just get better at one thing, and before you know it, when the season comes, you have a better game than you had previously."
Williams and the Rebels will open their season at home against the FCS Furman Paladins on Aug. 31.