Ole Miss WR Jordan Watkins Prepared For Hostile Environment vs. LSU This Week
Ole Miss wide receiver Jordan Watkins is one of the more experienced members of an already-veteran-filled team.
The senior from Louisville, Kentucky, has once again found himself a key contributor to the Rebels offense, hauling in 10 catches for 211 yards and a touchdown. Solid numbers, especially considering Watkins has missed two games.
Watkins' veteran-status on the team is why his insight into playing LSU in Baton Rouge at night is crucial. This will be his third time playing in the Magnolia Bowl and his first trip back to Death Valley since 2022.
"I think that game in 2022, playing in Death Valley for the first time, I think that's going to help out a lot because I've been around that environment already," Wakins said on Monday. "It's a very very hostile environment, their fans show up, and they're loud.
"Being in that environment once will probably help a little bit. We didn't play there at night in 2022, but it's going to be a great crowd, great environment, and we're super excited to get out there and go against LSU on their own turf."
Watkins is absolutely right. This Saturday marks one of the biggest games of the season for Ole Miss, right alongside Georgia on Nov. 9. With both LSU and Ole Miss having already suffered losses, staying alive in the playoff race, the SEC Championship race, and the fact it's a heated rivalry all compile into what already would have been an instant classic in the series.
It's possible, however, that Watkins will play an even bigger role on Saturday than originally anticipated. Fellow wide receiver Tre Harris is dealing with an injury he suffered last week against South Carolina, but in his absence, the key is continuing to make plays.
"Whenever we saw Tre go down, obviously that's a huge concern for us because he's such a good player," Watkins said, "but I think [we told] ourselves as a receiver room that it's time to step up and make plays. ... I think anybody that goes down really is 'next man up.' I think that's just how we are as a team."
The Rebels and Tigers are set for a 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff on Saturday with the game being televised on ABC.