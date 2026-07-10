Pete Golding's Greatest Strength at Ole Miss Has Nothing to Do With Defense

“Parking lot, playoffs, playground, spot that damn ball.”

This is the very first sentence Pete Golding said to his players right before a historic playoff run as the new head coach for Ole Miss football. Right off the bat, he brought a completely different energy to the program than the Rebels' previous head coach, Lane Kiffin.

This sentence shared with his players that there is no focus on himself. All Pete Golding cares about is winning football games.

Instant Success

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding lifts the Sugar Bowl trophy after the Sugar Bowl | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Right after this speech, the Rebels and Golding proved his point. He was the first coach in Ole Miss history to win a playoff game at home against Tulane, and then he did something the last head coach couldn't do that season. He beat the Georgia Bulldogs in the Sugar Bowl.

The Rebels just came in with a different energy the second time against Georgia. They went down at half, but then fought back and won the game. In the first game in Athens with Kiffin as their head coach, when they went down, they just collapsed and lost the game.

What Golding did to the culture in Oxford

Mississippi Rebels head coach football Pete Golding is introduced during a timeout during the first half against the Miami Hurricanes | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The way the Sugar Bowl played out sums up the culture Pete Golding has brought to Ole Miss. If the Rebels are gonna get punched, they will punch right back.

After Ole Miss got their revenge against Georgia, they were the last SEC team remaining in the playoff bracket. They were the kings of the Southeastern Conference. The last time the Rebels finished in that position was 1963.

Golding showed the world that Ole Miss was a legit program that should be considered as a top contender in College Football's best conference.

Rebel fans have never been more invested in this team, and players noticed that great playoff run Golding coached as well.

According to On3, the Rebels have the 13th-best transfer portal rank ahead of the 2026 season. Players saw how special of a program Ole Miss was and immediately booked their flight to Oxford. Golding deserves a lot of credit for making that happen with an impressive track record as a head coach and great recruiting skills.

The new Rebels head coach will be facing a huge task this year. This will be his first full season leading Ole Miss. He is facing one of the toughest schedules in the country, which includes away games in very hostile environments against the University of Texas and Florida. However, Golding has proved he can get his team to perform well in any environment. Rebel fans will watch Ole Miss football thrive in the “Golding Era.”

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.