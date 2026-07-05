Why Suntarine Perkins Could Make or Break Ole Miss' Season

Born and raised in Mississippi, Suntarine Perkins is a rare find that the Ole Miss Rebels football program acquired four years ago.

In a generation where NIL and other temptations often test loyalty, Ole Miss found a strong player in the 2023 recruiting process, and it’s an anomaly that a player of his caliber has stayed for four years.

Each season, Perkins improves his stats in one way or another and is consistently a standout for the Rebels. This past year was key in a defense credited with getting Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton on the ground for a forced fumble in the 2025 Sugar Bowl Quarterfinal.

Elite Athleticism

Some might call Perkins one of the best linebackers in the country, and Ole Miss deserves some credit for helping in his development.

Coming out of Raleigh High School, he was a five-star recruit who was a standout at both linebacker and running back. He had a rare combination of speed, explosiveness, and instincts that were easily enhanced in the SEC, giving him the ability to play sideline to sideline and threaten the quarterback as a pass rusher.

He is a difference-maker; opposing offenses’ main question before the snap is: where is No. 4? Perkins can block up a run in the backfield, create a strip sack, drop underneath a passing lane for an interception, and force a sack.

His talents lead offense to watch him just as much as they watch the ball.

Leadership and Commitment

Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins lines up during the fourth quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With his dedication to the Rebels and their success over the past three seasons, he is one of the returning veterans and has consistently been the face of the defense. He is one of the most experienced playmakers for Ole Miss and is crucial for another try at the College Football Playoffs.

Home is where the heart is; Perkins has always been in Mississippi, and his commitment to Ole Miss was a turning point in the program.

He was the No. 1 player in Mississippi and a top linebacker in the Nation; there was a multitude of intriguing offers, but he committed to the Rebels in 2021 and was “100% locked in” without batting an eye at opposing offers.

Perkins has become the player the coaching staff envisioned nearly six years ago. Instead of growing into an expected starter, he set his own path, becoming a disruptive defender, in and out of the SEC. His versatility and talent are admirable, but his loyalty is a tell-all.

Why He Holds the Playoff Key

If Perkins plays like an All-American, Ole Miss can make a playoff push. If he struggles, the Rebels’ defense will follow suit.

The Rebels do not expect Perkins to dominate every game, but they need him to make game-changing plays that shift the momentum. Perkins’ commitment to the program shows that recruiting can develop into well-known names capable of one of the strongest performances in the country. His performance holds the key to an SEC competitor or a College Football Playoff contender.

Sign up to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.