Which Team is the Worst Matchup For Ole Miss in 2026?

The Ole Miss Rebels are flying into the 2026 season with an expectation to remain at the top of the SEC after a 13-2 season with multiple College Football Playoff wins.

It's rare for a program to undergo as much change as Ole Miss did despite being one of college football's best teams. However, Pete Golding has taken the reins and delivered a talented roster that should compete at a high level in a loaded conference.

The schedule was not kind to the Rebels. It presents its fair share of challenges, but there is one particular game that could be the toughest matchup for Ole Miss next season.

Texas Could Be Ole Miss' Toughest Game on the Schedule

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss signals a first down. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Rebels have one of the most difficult schedules in college football. The conference slate starts with a highly anticipated game against Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers. Other key home games include Georgia and Mississippi State.

They also have to travel to Norman to take on the Oklahoma Sooners, and of course, off to Austin to face the Texas Longhorns. This could easily be the toughest game of the year for Golding's group.

Texas came up short of the CFP last season, but head coach Steve Sarkisian did an excellent job this offseason of preparing for this upcoming year. He was able to retain 12 starters and add some of the top players in the transfer portal, including Cam Coleman, the highest-rated wide receiver.

The Longhorns present matchup nightmares for opposing teams. They have a balanced offense with Arch Manning at the helm. There are talented receivers and running backs capable of the big play. On the defensive end, Colin Simmons is one of the best pass rushers in the sport, and there is a star player at every level.

The Implications Could Be Massive

Not to mention, winning at DKR-Memorial Stadium is something few teams have achieved. Since Texas joined the conference in 2024, Georgia has been the only team to beat the Longhorns at home. Ole Miss will have to play mistake-free football and take the home crowd out of the game early.

If the Rebels want to return to the CFP in 2026, Texas could be the team standing in their way. Ideally, Ole Miss is undefeated heading into this game with an opportunity to get a massive statement victory. Win this game, and the pressure to win out significantly reduces.

Trinidad Chambliss has overcome plenty of obstacles to become one of college football's best players. The Longhorns will be a tough team to beat, but Chambliss and the Rebels have overcome worse odds in the past year.

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