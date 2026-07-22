One Ole Miss Star Could Be College Football's Biggest NFL Draft Riser

Over the past several years, Ole Miss has built a reputation for producing high-quality first-round picks.

Luckily enough for the Rebels, one of the most versatile and best defenders in all of the SEC is on the roster. Suntarine Perkins has all the talent and potential not just to be a great college player but also to make it to the NFL Draft.

With Perkins' ceiling, he could be college football's biggest NFL Draft riser.

The Talent Has Never Been the Question

Ole Miss Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Suntarine Perkins isn't necessarily an under-the-radar prospect; he's a player whose draft stock still has room for growth.

His physical tools and ability to play positionless football make Perkins a highly regarded prospect among NFL scouts. Able to effectively rush the passer and drop into coverage, he's a dynamic hybrid defender who will have little trouble adapting to NFL schemes.

Using his elite speed and agility, Perkins can move from sideline to sideline, tracking down mobile quarterbacks or disrupting plays in the backfield. His closing burst and downhill speed make Perkins play much better in a pass-rush or a blitzing linebacker role.

Unlike most edge rushers, Perkins has enough hip flexibility to cover running backs and tight ends. Alongside his speed, it makes him extremely reliable in coverage, allowing him to play well in an off-ball linebacker role.

While Perkins has all these strengths as a prospect, there are reasons he hasn't reached elite draft status yet.

Scouts are waiting to see consistency from him. Perkins has shown promising flashes here and there as a prospect, but he's never been able to sustain it over a season. Due to his versatility, Perkins' role has changed throughout his college career, making it difficult to put together eye-popping production year after year.

Perkins' talent is already proven to NFL scouts; he must shift his focus from potential to production.

Everything Is Lined Up for a Breakout Season

Perkins won't just have a bigger role for the Rebels' offense; he'll be the backbone of the entire unit.

Key defensive players are no longer on the roster; Perkins will be in the position to become the face of the defense. He'll see more overall snaps, pass-rush opportunities, changes to drop back in coverage more often, and will probably make a lot more game-changing plays.

Leadership is another trait that scouts find extremely valuable, and this season gives him the perfect opportunity to show he can direct the defense.

With Perkins taking on a bigger role this season, the production could follow. With an increased amount of snaps, Perkins would impress scouts by finding ways to consistently pressure the quarterback, making tackles behind the line of scrimmage, and creating splash plays by forced fumbles or interceptions.

If Perkins can take a step forward by combining his freakish athletic traits with a season of production, he can change the narrative from "the highest ceiling in college football" to "the best defensive player in college football".

Most draft risers aren't players who suddenly got better; they're players who found a way to match their talent to production. He already possesses many key traits that most NFL scouts love; a season with great stats could shoot him up draft boards quickly.

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