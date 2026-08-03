One Position Group Is About to Change Ole Miss' Identity

Pete Golding enters the 2026 season under an insane amount of pressure after Ole Miss outperformed expectations in 2025, despite many believing the Rebels would take a step back following Jaxson Dart's departure to the NFL.

The Rebels went on a historic run in 2025, winning two College Football Playoff games and finishing one play away from potentially reaching the national championship. The remarkable run came without their head coach, as Lane Kiffin left Ole Miss for LSU shortly after the regular season concluded.

As the current head coach, Golding addressed several of the team's biggest weaknesses. The Rebels struggled defensively in 2025, particularly against mobile quarterbacks, while also having difficulty containing many of the SEC's top receivers.

Transfer Talent Bolsters the Secondary

Auburn Tigers defensive back Jay Crawford (23) celebrates his interception as Auburn Tigers take on Missouri Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. Missouri Tigers defeated the Auburn Tigers 23-17 in 2OT. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss has struggled to maintain a high level of play in its secondary for several years. Golding made an effort to prevent that trend from continuing by bringing in several talented defensive backs through the transfer portal.

Jay Crawford transferred from Auburn to Ole Miss and looks to be the Rebels' top cornerback entering the 2026 season. Crawford shined with the Tigers, seeing significant playing time as a young player while gaining valuable SEC experience.

Joenel Aguero also transferred to Ole Miss from another SEC program, this time from Georgia. The safety is known for his physical style of play, and many believe he is stronger against the run than in pass coverage. His ability to stop the run should be a valuable asset for the Rebels, as winning the line of scrimmage is often the key to coming out on top in tough, grind-it-out SEC games.

Golding did a great job in the offseason reloading the secondary with talent to join the returning defensive backs who helped Ole Miss make its playoff push in 2025.

Rebels Bring Back Key Pieces in the Secondary

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels cornerback Jaylon Braxton (2) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the numerous secondary transfers added, Ole Miss was able to retain many of the key defensive backs from its 2025 playoff run.

Jaylon Braxton and Antonio Kite will lead the way for the Rebels, looking to build off excellent seasons in 2025. Ole Miss will rely on both players to create turnovers and cause havoc for opposing SEC offenses.

Ole Miss relies on a fast-paced offense, which means the defense can often become fatigued due to the constant tempo. The Rebels finally appear to have the depth in the secondary needed to avoid getting beaten over the top.

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