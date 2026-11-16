Ole Miss has seen its final shot at a championship run sail away, falling 24-17 to Brent Venables' Oklahoma Sooners in Norma on Sunday. On the heels of one of the greatest seasons in program history, the Rebels are bound for a good, old-fashioned bowl game with little on the line.

In a way, it's optimistic to point to one singular statistical shortcoming to explain Ole Miss' devastating loss to the Sooners. When analyzed more deeply, though, the Rebels truly could have come out on top if they had been able to keep the offense on the field longer and get in the way of Oklahoma's new-look, Jason Witten-led offense.

Pete Golding's defense looked tepid with its back against the walls in Norman, and Witten's Sooners in just the second week under the playcaller looked comfortable all day long. Ole Miss' tackling issues and inability to slow down opposing drives leaked into its must-win showdown yesterday, and with it coming up all roses for the Sooners, the Rebels will now have an entire offseason to work towards erasing these issues.

Getting Off the Field

Nov 15, 2026; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma's John Mateer (10) reacts after he is tackled during the college football game between the University of Oklahoma (OU) and the Ole Miss Rebels at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's simple, really. Golding's defense just could not get off the field when pushing the Sooners to third down.

Witten's offense was surgical when forced to convert, moving the chains on nine of its 16 third-down attempts. A slow, methodical style allowed Oklahoma to keep the Rebels on their heels all game long; Golding's defense could not stay disciplined in the make-or-break matchup.

The former all-pro NFL tight end Witten has unleashed John Mateer and the Sooners' entire offense in his two weeks calling plays. In what his been a vastly confusing season in Norman, Witten has helped translate the talents present in all of the teams weapons to tangible success, especially in running the ball and commanding the tempo of games.

The aforementioned Mateer and his ability to extend plays with his legs continuously bogged down Ole Miss yesterday, with Witten finally allowing the former Washington State quarterback to play his way after former Sooner offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle bound Mateer as a pocket passer.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Should the Rebels have faced a Mateer-led offense without the dynamic rushing abilities of the quarterback being unleashed, the challenge of downing the Sooners would have been much simpler; but when you have to grab at those kinds of hypotheticals, winning any game would be difficult from the get-go.

Staying on the Field

Nov 15, 2026; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Ole Miss' Joshua Dye (28) fumbles the ball as he is tackled by Oklahoma's Michael Boganowski (25) during the college football game between the University of Oklahoma (OU) and the Ole Miss Rebels at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In an abstract bit of poetic justice, the Ole Miss offense saw everything Witten led his side to do and did the opposite. Even with Trinidad Chambliss playing well under the worst circumstances, the Rebels just could not extend drives.

On a positive note, Ole Miss outgained Oklahoma with 306 yards to the Sooners' 299, a seven yard lead on the day.

On a negative note, the Sooners outscored the Rebels 24-17, a much more significant lead of seven.

John David Baker's Ole Miss offense converted a mere four of its 12 third-down tries, constantly struggling to extend drives when needing to the most. The Rebels offense could not stay on the field, forcing their defense to leave it all out there... it's circular reasoning, really.

With the 2026 season whimpering to an end, Ole Miss has some real issues in drive sustenance to address ahead of the next campaign.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.