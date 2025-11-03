Paul Finebaum Compares Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin to Nick Saban's Status at Alabama
The coaching carousel is in full swing this fall with multiple premier head coaching gigs available across the Southeastern Conference.
After the Auburn Tigers fired Hugh Freeze on Sunday, the list of SEC job openings grew with LSU, Florida, and Arkansas also in search of a new decision-maker.
For Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin, the program's shot-caller remains the hottest name on the market across this year's coaching carousel with his name linked to both the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators.
But what will Kiffin do this offseason? Will he remain in Oxford with Ole Miss? Will he depart to either Baton Rouge or Gainesville?
ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum weighed in on the decision while comparing Kiffin to the iconic Nick Saban during his tenure with the Alabama Crimson Tide.
“Right now, everyone in Oxford is saying, ‘We don’t bother Lane.’ I mean, they’re afraid of Lane. It’s a little bit Saban-esque. They won’t be afraid of him anywhere else,” Finebaum said on The Matt Barrie Show.
“Don’t believe that Lane is not considering these jobs, OK? I mean, we know Lane. He’s probably watching this right now, going, ‘I wonder what they’re saying about me right now.’
“I can’t tell you what he’s going to do, but it’s just a matter [of time]. I mean, Auburn came this close to getting him three years ago. The family finally said don’t go, but that’s changed now. I think Lane has another move in him. I just don’t know when it is or where it is, but it’s coming.”
During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show last week, Kiffin reiterated that his decision ultimately will not come down to money. It'll be about his family's happiness.
“Just so you know, because you haven’t known me very long, Pat, I have never made a decision based off money, nor will I,” Kiffin said. “For a lot of people, they’re just like, ‘Well, money, and it does this and does that.’
“I’ve seen too many examples in life where money does not buy happiness. So I’m never going to make a decision off of money, nor do I care about it. [My agent] Jimmy Sexton gets really mad when I say that. He’s like, ‘We got to get this. We got to get this.’ And, I’m like, ‘Jimmy, I don’t care.’ And he goes, ‘I do!’”
Now, as the coaching carousel heats up, all focus will be on Kiffin as his name remains linked to the top jobs in America.
More Ole Miss News:
National Analyst Believes Miami Dolphins Should Hire Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin
Ole Miss Football Great Doubles Down on Lane Kiffin to Florida Gators 'Not Happening'
Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.