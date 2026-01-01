Ole Miss Football, Florida Gators, Ohio State Among Top Schools For Elite Prospect

Jackson (Miss.) Jackson Academy five-star offensive lineman Caden Moss has emerged as a top prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with schools from coast-to-coast entering his process.

Moss, a consensus Top-35 prospect in America, has become as a household name in next year's recruiting cycle with multiple elite programs turning up the heat.

The 6-foot-5, 295-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers, Florida State Seminoles, and Nebraska Cornhuskers, among several others, across his prep career.

The hometown Ole Miss Rebels that are beginning to stand out for the Mississippi native with a recent visit to Oxford making an impact on his process, he told 247Sports.

"I loved the environment down there in Oxford," said Moss. "It's always gonna be rocking when Ole Miss plays LSU.

"I feel like the offense played very well. It's always love when I go there, I'm excited to come back during the fall and the spring."

According to Rivals, the Ole Miss program is continuing to "impress" Moss as his recruiting process ramps up heading into a big-time offseason.

Moss was back in Oxford for the program's Week 1 matchup against the Georgia State Panthers where the Rebels ultimately took home a 63-7 win.

"Coach (Lane) Kiffin treats me as a top priority for sure," Moss said. "Every time I go down there to Oxford, it's nothing but love and they treat me with love."

Other programs that have piqued the interest of Moss are the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Auburn Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Florida Gators with the schools also prioritizing him in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

He has been in Baton Rouge for an unofficial with the Tigers this fall with the Bayou Bengals making their presence felt as are the Ohio State Buckeyes.

“Those Mississippi connections stood out at Florida and Ohio State. Florida’s coach Gibbs has been talking to me a lot and he is from Brandon (Miss.)," Moss said. "I like our relationship and after the visit, I am building relationships with coach Sale and coach DeCosta too. I had a great time down there/

"When I was at Ohio State, I was the only 2027 guy on campus. They had some official visitors there, but they still showed me around, gave me the campus tour and spent time with me. I like coach Bowen a lot.

"He showed me a lot of what they do with offensive linemen and he is a great coach. Coach Marcus Johnson, one of coach Bowen’s assistants, is from Mississippi too. He coached my offensive line coach in high school, so we have a connection.”

This fall, the rankings update has Moss as a newly-minted five-star. He comes in as the No. 15 prospect in America, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings,

As his recruitment continues exploding, the Ole Miss Rebels remain a program to watch, but Golding and Co. will face fierce competition down the stretch for the No. 1 prospect in the Magnolia State.

