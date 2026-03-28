Paul Finebaum Reveals If Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss Made Mistake in CFB Return

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss remains the talk of the town this offseason after winning multiple legal battles in order to be eligible for the 2026 season.

In what has become the storyline across the last three months, Chambliss and his camp made their way to Mississippi court in order to fight for his eligibility for the the upcoming season.

From there, Chambliss and Co. took down the NCAA in order to earn eligibility - with the electrifying signal-caller now emerging as a headliner this fall.

Chambliss, the Rebels' highly-touted dual-threat quarterback, will be one of the top returning players in college football after throwing 3,927 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2025 - while adding 520 rushing yards and eight scores - fueling the Rebels' College Football Playoff run.

But did the Ole Miss quarterback make the right decision in returning to college football? Should he have gone pro and entered the 2026 NFL Draft?

SEC Network's Paul Finebaum weighed in on the saga and what Chambliss should have done.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

"No," Finebaum said. "Right now, he would probably be okay, but this is not the old days where they are making a lot of money; they're making opportunities.

"Most of the time, you're going to be better off sticking around and playing another year."

The Mississippi Supreme Court on Friday denied the NCAA’s appeal of the Trinidad Chambliss eligibility lawsuit - setting the final verdict on the Ole Miss signal-caller where he will be eligible for the 2026 season after a dramatic saga in Oxford.

According to On3 Sports, "Josiah D. Coleman, the presiding justice, issued the ruling Friday. It’s another key legal win for Chambliss, who was seeking to get another year of eligibility after the NCAA denied his waiver."

"He was granted a preliminary injunction last month, paving the way for him to play for the Rebels this coming season."

Now, the stage is set. Ole Miss will have the program's signal-caller for the 2026 season after being fully granted eligiblity for the upcoming season in Oxford.

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