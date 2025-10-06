Paul Finebaum's Take: Would Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Take Florida Gators Job?
Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier may have temporarily cooled his seat on Saturday after leading the program to a win over the Texas Longhorns, but pressure on the decision-maker remains in Gainesville.
Across Napier's first four seasons in the Sunshine State, he's pieced together a 21-22 record with the Gators with the fanbase calling for change in the near future.
The one name that remains along the rumor mill - along with the fanbase rallying around - is Ole Miss Rebels' Lane Kiffin.
ESPN's Paul Finebaum hopped on The Matt Barrie Show on Sunday where he provided insight on what could ultimately lead to a decision.
“Comes down to a couple things,” Finebaum said. “Talked about this with Steve Spurrier Friday. He wears a visor. And he was a Steve Spurrier fan growing up. And his ex-wife’s father was the starting quarterback at Florida. Those are the only reasons I can tell you.”
“And I think a year and a half ago, Lane Kiffin let it be known that maybe he was interested, but by the time the job didn’t come around I think he was happier where he was,” Finebaum said. “It’s a conundrum, Matt, like everything that we talk about based on variable fact.”
Finebaum spent this past weekend in Gainesville where he spent time both talking to those within the program and members of the fanbase on what should be next.
“I had a fan approach me Friday and said, ‘Who do you like?'” Finebaum said. “And I go, ‘I don’t know.’ He goes, ‘My top two choices are Jon Gruden and Ed Orgeron.’ OK, good.
“And by the way, Orgeron, the farther he gets away from his coaching days, I’m sure he’s gone through all his money, so he might need the job. I don’t know whether he’s hireable.
"And Gruden is an enigma. There are so many things about Jon Gruden, can you parachute him into a college football program? He’s never coached; I’m not trying to compare him to (Bill) Belichick, but Belichick couldn’t look more clueless. Is Gruden going to be better?”
Would Kiffin consider the job in Gainesville? Time will tell, but the Ole Miss Rebels' decision-maker continues building a legacy in Oxford as he lifts the program to new heights in the Magnolia State.
