Pete Carroll Endorses Lane Kiffin's Move to LSU Tigers Amid Ole Miss Departure

In a move that remains the hottest topic across college football, Lane Kiffin made the decision to depart the Ole Miss Rebels amid a College Football Playoff for the LSU Tigers job.

No. 6 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) will host a first-round matchup against the Tulane Green Wave on Dec. 20 in a massive clash at Vaught-Hemingway, but Kiffin will not be on the sidelines after his move.

"I was hoping to complete a historic six season run with this year's team by leading Ole Miss through the playoffs, capitalizing on the team's incredible success and their commitment to finish strong, and investing everything into a playoff run with guardrails in place to protect the program in any areas of concern," Kiffin said in a statement.

"My request to do so was denied by Keith Carter despite the team also asking him to allow me to keep coaching them so they could better maintain their high level of performance. Unfortunately, that means Friday's Egg Bowl was my last game coaching the Rebels."

But Ole Miss will bring back five assistants to help the postseason push despite making the move to join Kiffin in Baton Rouge. The five coaches will return to LSU after the College Football Playoff.

Since Kiffin's decision, there have been a myriad of thoughts, concerns, and criticism over the manner in which it occurred, but he's relied on his family and mentors across the process.

Nick Saban and Pete Carroll have both given their stamp of approval on the move:

Nick Saban:

"Lane Kiffin played a significant role in helping us win a national championship at Alabama, and I've always said he's one of the brightest offensive minds and one of the best play callers I've ever been around.

"He brought creativity, energy, and a real competitive spirit to everything he did. Lane has done a fantastic job everywhere he's been a head coach, especially with the success he built at Ole Miss and the turnaround he led at Florida Atlantic.

"I have no doubt he'll be a great fit at LSU, and I'm confident hell continue to elevate the tradition and meet the expectations of that program at a high level."

Pete Carroll:

"I go way back with Monte Kiffin, of course, and I've known Lane just about his whole life, so I have a deep respect and love for the Kiffin family," Carroll shared in a statement to LSU.

"Lane has always been an innovative coach who is not afraid to push the boundaries and approach the job in his unique way, always searching for avenues to help his team improve and compete at the highest of levels.

"It's been a pleasure to track his success as a coach, most recently with the tremendous time he had at Ole Miss, and I know that he will bring that same passion and creative mindset to LSU."

