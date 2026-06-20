Pete Golding Details the Chaotic Hours That Brought Him to Ole Miss
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The Ole Miss Rebels football program is coming off of, if not, the most exciting season in the program's history.
A semifinal appearance in the College Football Playoff is something that most teams are still dreaming of. However, the road to that moment wasn't easy. After former head coach Lane Kiffin accepted the head coaching job with the LSU Tigers, the Ole Miss athletic department needed someone they could trust to lead the program through the CFP. That's when Pete Golding was given an opportunity.
Golding's first games as head coach of the program were during the playoffs. The ultimate pressure situation proved that Golding could handle the future. As Golding prepares for his first regular season in Oxford, the Rebels' head man spoke with Always College Football host Greg McElroy about when he found out he would be the next coach of the program.
Next Man Up
"I still couldn't get a real feel (on Kiffin) because I was with him the whole. Hey, on Tuesday (Kiffin) going to Florida. Hey, on Wednesday (Kiffin) going to LSU. Hey, Thursday (Kiffin) staying... Saturday night was when I got the first call from Keith (Carter) saying Kiffin had decided to go elsewhere," Golding recalled
It sounded like a roller coaster moment for the new Rebels head coach. Being with the former coach the entire week, knowing that his own future hung in the balance, had to be one of the most emotionally taxing moments of Golding's coaching career.
However, the dust has now settled. Golding is leading this team into the 2026 season, and if you asked around Oxford, the fans would probably tell you there is no one they want more than the guy they have on the sidelines right now.
The Time For Talk Will Soon End
There have been a few jabs back and forth this offseason between Coach Kiffin and Coach Golding. There have also been a lot of haymakers from each fan base. Soon, all of that will be figured out when these two teams take the field against one another in one of the most anticipated college football games in recent memory.
To put in perspective how big this game is, the official X account of the Ole Miss football program is already telling the fans how to dress for the game. September can't get here soon enough.
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Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his role with Ole Miss on SI, Tyler also covers multiple SEC teams, the MLB, and pop culture for The Big Lead.Follow tylerreed93