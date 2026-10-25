Ole Miss Stock Report: Who Helped and Hurt Themselves Against Texas

The Ole Miss Rebels nearly mounted a furious comeback, but lost 34-27 to the Texas Longhorns. Ole Miss trailed by 21 at halftime, but a tremendous second-half comeback kept the game close.

The Rebels had one final chance to tie the game, but Trinidad Chambliss' pass fell incomplete as time expired, and the Longhorns survived. It was a tough loss for Pete Golding's team.

Let's look at who helped and hurt their stock on Saturday.

Who Helped Themselves

Mississippi Rebels defensive end Blake Purchase. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Blake Purchase and Kam Franklin

Ole Miss was backed into a corner at the start of the second half until Purchase made a play. He got past left tackle Andre Cojoe and strip-sacked Arch Manning. The ball came loose, and Kam Franklin recovered it in the end zone.

Franklin also sacked Manning on a key second-down play in the third quarter. Both Purchase and Franklin sparked a second-half comeback and had monster games.

Horatio Fields

Every week, a new wide receiver emerges as a trusted target for Trinidad Chambliss. On Saturday, it was Fields. The Auburn transfer had his best game of the season. Fields created separation and scored a six-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Then, in the fourth quarter, Chambliss dropped a pass right into Fields' hands for a game-tying score. Fields stepped up when his offense desperately needed someone. He finished with three catches, 50 yards, and two touchdowns.

Who Dropped Their Stock?

Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ole Miss Offense

The Rebels' offense improved in the second half, but it wasn't a pretty effort overall. Chambliss was intercepted three times, and the running backs averaged 3.8 yards per carry on 30 attempts.

Kewan Lacy left Saturday's game with another injury. It's been a disappointing season for the Rebels' star running back, as he finished with 16 carries for 36 yards. Makhi Frazier stepped in and had one big run, but was bottled up for most of the game.

The Rebels' offense took a step backward after back-to-back strong performances against Vanderbilt and Missouri. They played a tough Texas defense and, hopefully, Saturday's outing was a blip on the radar.

Pete Golding

Golding made a questionable fourth-quarter decision, sending kicker Lucas Carneiro to attempt a 58-yard field goal. As the play clock expired, Golding called a crucial timeout. Carneiro's kick was blocked, and Texas took the ball and extended the lead to 10.

Carneiro has made that field goal before, but the decision to kick was too risky. Ole Miss would've needed a touchdown anyway, and it cost the Rebels a timeout. I can understand Golding's perspective, but it cost the Rebels dearly.

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