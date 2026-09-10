Pete Golding Identifies Major Ole Miss Problem After Louisville Win

The Ole Miss Rebels and Louisville Cardinals were the only ranked-on-ranked matchup in Week 1, and fans were treated to a fantastic game. After both offenses struggled out of the gate in the first half, the second half quickly turned into a shootout as both teams traded touchdowns.

Ultimately, Ole Miss prevailed, winning 41-38 as time expired. Despite several injuries to key players, the Rebels were resilient and defeated a good Louisville team. Going 1-0 is the top priority, and they accomplished that on Sunday.

However, Pete Golding laid out several things his team must clean up.

Poor Tackling

Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Treyshun Hurry looks to break the tackle attempt by Mississippi Rebels defensive end Blake Purchase. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss-Louisville was a tale of two halves. The defense stood up the Cardinals and prevented a touchdown in the first half. But old habits came to light as the secondary surrendered eight plays of 20+ yards in the second half.

But Golding mentioned another issue: Poor tackling. The Rebels missed 19 tackles against Louisville. Time and time again, Cardinal players gained extra yards because the Ole Miss defenders didn't wrap up properly. Golding spoke about the positives and negatives of the win.

"I think it's a super blessing for us to get punched in the face in game one by a really good football team...To be able to see that on tape, to be able to see how guys are going to respond. I think they're a resilient group," Golding said. "We've got to be smarter. We've got to execute on a more consistent basis. And we've got to do a better job tackling and knocking the football off of guys."

The Rebels benefited from playing a tough team. No SEC program had a tougher season opener than Ole Miss, so it's commendable that they played this game and still came out on top. But that doesn't excuse the simple mistakes Golding's defense made.

This week, Golding wants all three phases to be consistent. The Rebels host Charlotte this Saturday.

“The good is all three phases showed they have the ability to do it. The bad is all three phases showed they couldn’t do it at times,” Golding said. “That’s on us. We have to become more consistent.”

Ole Miss has plenty of talent to be a complete team, but now they have to show it against an inferior opponent. It's important to take no one for granted, but the Rebels should take care of business and clean up a few details against the 49ers.

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