Pete Golding Makes Historic Hire to Ole Miss Football's Staff With Familiar Face

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels have hired Delta State head coach Todd Cooley to the staff in Oxford, according to multiple reports.

The current expectation is that Cooley is set to fill the the vacancy left by John Miller who retired earlier this week.

Miller served as the Ole Miss Rebels' the Associate A.D. for Athletic Relations where Cooley is in line to replace him heading into the 2026 season after Golding presented the opportunity this week.

Cooley is coming off of a historic run with Delta State after leading the program across the last 13 years in the Magnolia State - finishing with an 82-49 record – making the NCAA Division II playoffs four times.

The iconic shot-caller won three Gulf South Conference titles and three Coach of the Year awards where he will now take on a new challenge under Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels moving forward.

Ole Miss has made multiple new staff hires this week headlined by Miami Hurricanes tight ends coach Cody Woodiel heading up to Oxford to join the program.

Woodiel is coming off of a National Championship appearance with Mario Cristobal and Co. where he is now quickly pivoting and making his way to join Ole Miss.

The well-respected assistant coach is originally from Hernando (Miss.) where he played his college ball at Troy before then being brought on as a graduate assistant.

Following stops at Murray State, Itawamba Community College, and Oregon, Woodiel then made the move from Eugene to Coral Gables with Cristobal.

Fast forward just years later and Woodiel will now carve out his own path where he will return to his home-state and join the Ole Miss Rebels staff for the 2026 season as the program's tight ends coach, according to multiple reports.

Former Ole Miss tight ends coach Joe Cox made the move to Baton Rouge after joining Lane Kiffin's LSU Tigers staff this offseason alongside multiple Rebels offensive assistants.

Now, Golding and Co. have quickly found their replacement for Cox with Woodiel expected to make his way up to Oxford this offseason.

