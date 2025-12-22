Pete Golding Reveals Status of Ole Miss Football's Kewan Lacy Ahead of Georgia

No. 6 Ole Miss (12-1, 7-1 SEC) is Sugar Bowl bound after a complete performance against the Tulane Green Wave on Saturday to earn a 41-10 win in the program's College Football Playoff debut.

In what became Pete Golding's first win as the shot-caller of the Rebels, Ole Miss pieced together complementary football at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, but an offensive onslaught set the tone early.

Offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. may be heading to Baton Rouge to follow Lane Kiffin after the College Football Playoff, but he isn't letting his move to LSU be a distraction while coaching Ole Miss in the postseason.

"I had zero concern with Charlie Weis calling this game for this one reason," Golding said. "Charlie Weis could not afford not to call a hell of a game, right? All he’s heard his whole life is 'Lane Kiffin’s offense, Lane Kiffin’s offense, Lane Kiffin’s offense.' So this is his one opportunity for people to realize Charlie Weis calls the offense just like he’s done all year.

Aug 30, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin (right) talks with offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. during warm ups prior to the game against the Georgia State Panthers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

"And he did a great job of it tonight. So I had no concern on that because the last thing Charlie wanted to do is come out here and lay an egg. Right? Because then whose offense is it? Yeah, you’d be writing about it. Whose offense is it? That’s right. You say his name. Whose offense is it? Okay. No, no, you just said Kiff. Yeah, yeah, yeah, because he didn’t score any points, so Kiff wasn’t here. Right. So…. So Charlie does a great job.

"There was zero concern with him. Like I said from the very beginning, he didn’t get on that plane with any doubt that he was going to coach us in the game, because that’s who he is. So he did a great job."

Ole Miss was without star running back Kewan Lacy for bits and pieces of Saturday's game against Tulane after suffering an upper-body injury down the stretch of the first half.

Following the game, Golding addressed Lacy's status with a positive update.

"He banged his shoulder up," Golding said on Saturday. "Obviously he came back into the game and fought through that. So we’ll address it from here going forward.

"But he went back in the game and it’s a bruised shoulder."

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

There appears optimism - based off of Golding's response - that Lacy should be in the clear for Jan. 1 against the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Lacy was named a first team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America last week after a historic 2025 campaign.

It became the sixth All-America honor for Lacy, who was also the first Doak Walker Award finalist in Ole Miss history.

Lacy has been a second-team honoree on other All-America teams released by the Associated Press, AFCA, The Sporting News, Walter Camp and Sports Info Solutions. Lacy has also been a first-team All-SEC running back for both the AP and the league coaches.

The Ole Miss star running back has been one of the best rushers in the nation all season long for the 12-1 Rebels, currently holding a season line of 258 attempts for 1,279 yards and 21 touchdowns.

